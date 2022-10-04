ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

The Community News

Mahanay second in elite tournament

Aledo Bearcats golfer Braylon Mahanay got a glimpse at his possible future recently when he competed on one of the world’s most renowned golf courses. Mahanay competed on the Pebble Beach course in southern California, which has hosted several major golf tournaments, including the 2019 U.S. Open. He was there to compete in the PURE Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour event affiliated with the First Tee program.
ALEDO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6

As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Multiple SMU Players to Sit Out Rest of Season and Transfer

Multiple Southern Methodist University (SMU) football players will sit out the rest of the season so that they can enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie will be leaving the team, multiple SMU staff members confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
fox4news.com

4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7

Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KOCO

TCU reprimanded, fined after incident during Oklahoma game

Texas Christian University has been reprimanded and fined after an incident during the game Saturday against the University of Oklahoma. The Big 12 issued a reprimand and $50,000 fine of TCU for the field storming incident that occurred at the end of the game versus OU. "Ensuring a safe environment...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Ladycats record a pair of wins

Aledo High School’s Ladycat volleyball netters kept their hot hand going with a pair of wins. Last Friday the Ladycats sent Granbury’s Lady Pirates off the plank in three straight sets. They followed up that performance with a four-set route on the road over Rider’s hosting Lady Raiders on Tuesday.
ALEDO, TX
Larry Lease

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American

DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Newly opened Arrowhead Sports Grill in Plano has Kansas City Chiefs theme

Arrowhead Sports Grill is themed around the Kansas City Chiefs football team and offers food and drinks. (Courtesy Arrowhead Sports Grill) Arrowhead Sports Grill opened its new Plano location Sept. 27 at 2208 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 303. The sports bar and grill is themed around the Kansas City Chiefs football team and offers food as well as drinks from Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Company, IPAs and more. www.facebook.com/arrowheadplano.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
mckinneychristian.org

See You at the Pole

On Wednesday, September 28, McKinney Christian Academy participated in See You at the Pole, a national prayer event. From 7am-7:25am, MCA families were invited to pray for our school and country around the campus cross. A student led prayer time included junior Jacob Dover-Smith, senior Sydney Scrivner, freshman Dylan Neuner and many other members of the MCA student body who attended to pray for their classmates, school and country.
MCKINNEY, TX

