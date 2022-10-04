Read full article on original website
Weatherford ISD School Bus Altercation Leaves 2 Women ArrestedLarry LeaseParker County, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Golf.com
What it’s like playing the new Fields Ranch East (a likely future Ryder Cup venue)
FRISCO, Texas — Omni PGA Frisco golf architect Gil Hanse has never had any formal drama training, instead getting a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Cornell University. But in the first media preview at the soon-to-open Omni PGA Frisco Resort — which includes the new home of...
The Community News
Mahanay second in elite tournament
Aledo Bearcats golfer Braylon Mahanay got a glimpse at his possible future recently when he competed on one of the world’s most renowned golf courses. Mahanay competed on the Pebble Beach course in southern California, which has hosted several major golf tournaments, including the 2019 U.S. Open. He was there to compete in the PURE Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour event affiliated with the First Tee program.
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
dallasexpress.com
Multiple SMU Players to Sit Out Rest of Season and Transfer
Multiple Southern Methodist University (SMU) football players will sit out the rest of the season so that they can enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie will be leaving the team, multiple SMU staff members confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
fox4news.com
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
KOCO
TCU reprimanded, fined after incident during Oklahoma game
Texas Christian University has been reprimanded and fined after an incident during the game Saturday against the University of Oklahoma. The Big 12 issued a reprimand and $50,000 fine of TCU for the field storming incident that occurred at the end of the game versus OU. "Ensuring a safe environment...
The Community News
Ladycats record a pair of wins
Aledo High School’s Ladycat volleyball netters kept their hot hand going with a pair of wins. Last Friday the Ladycats sent Granbury’s Lady Pirates off the plank in three straight sets. They followed up that performance with a four-set route on the road over Rider’s hosting Lady Raiders on Tuesday.
Golf Heaven: The PGA Of America Opens New Home In Frisco, TX
I'm not a big golfer but if you told me that THIS would be where I would spend 8 hours of my day, I'll be working hard to become the next Tiger Woods, after I get done with the work yall hired me for that is. Let's be real here, this might be the COOLEST office space in Texas.
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports Complex
Former NBA player sues DFW Airport over lack of development around sports complex.RK/Unsplash. Former NBA player Jermaine O'Neal said he spent millions to build a sports complex on a property at DFW Airport because the airport promised him development around him. Fox 4 reports that O'Neal had built the Drive Nation Sports Facility at the southern end of the airport.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
blackchronicle.com
Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American
DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
Dallas-Fort Worth resident over $1 million richer after Texas Lottery jackpot win
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the woodchuck just won $1 million?
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Newly opened Arrowhead Sports Grill in Plano has Kansas City Chiefs theme
Arrowhead Sports Grill is themed around the Kansas City Chiefs football team and offers food and drinks. (Courtesy Arrowhead Sports Grill) Arrowhead Sports Grill opened its new Plano location Sept. 27 at 2208 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 303. The sports bar and grill is themed around the Kansas City Chiefs football team and offers food as well as drinks from Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Company, IPAs and more. www.facebook.com/arrowheadplano.
Dallas Observer
As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith
Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
mckinneychristian.org
See You at the Pole
On Wednesday, September 28, McKinney Christian Academy participated in See You at the Pole, a national prayer event. From 7am-7:25am, MCA families were invited to pray for our school and country around the campus cross. A student led prayer time included junior Jacob Dover-Smith, senior Sydney Scrivner, freshman Dylan Neuner and many other members of the MCA student body who attended to pray for their classmates, school and country.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has arrived. Here's how to enjoy
DENTON, Texas — The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, showcasing local talent and family-friendly events has finally arrived. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday Oct. 7 at Denton’s Quakertown Park and Facilities. The festival spans three days, and offers music and fun for...
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter.
