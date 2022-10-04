ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

fox4news.com

4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7

Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Community News

Ladycats record a pair of wins

Aledo High School’s Ladycat volleyball netters kept their hot hand going with a pair of wins. Last Friday the Ladycats sent Granbury’s Lady Pirates off the plank in three straight sets. They followed up that performance with a four-set route on the road over Rider’s hosting Lady Raiders on Tuesday.
ALEDO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6

As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Six weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
MANSFIELD, TX
The Community News

Aledo Orange team third in tourney

The Aledo Varsity Orange boys golf team posted a 329 to place third in a tournament hosted by Flower Mound Marcus last week. The tournament was played on the Tour 18 course in Flower Mound. The four lowest scores comprise the team total. The Bearcats were led by Dylan Kiser,...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Bearcat teams have winning week

Aledo’s JV football teams had a winning week last week as the JV Orange defeated The Colony 45-12, and JV Black won over Lake Worth, 28-0. In the JV Orange game at The Colony, the Cougars received the opening kickoff and converted two first downs before the Bearcats forced them to punt.
ALEDO, TX
Texas Sports

No. 1 Volleyball takes down TCU

The Longhorns (12-0, 4-0) will head into a weekend off before hosting Kansas State at Gregory Gym on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. The Longhorns had a slow start to the match, trailing TCU 7-3 in the first set before going on a long run. Texas used an 8-0 run with O'Neal at the service line to take an 11-7 lead. Skinner took over the set, finishing with nine kills to lead Texas to a 25-20 win.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Denton, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Multiple SMU Players to Sit Out Rest of Season and Transfer

Multiple Southern Methodist University (SMU) football players will sit out the rest of the season so that they can enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie will be leaving the team, multiple SMU staff members confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
High School Football PRO

Flower Mound, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FLOWER MOUND, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Newly opened Arrowhead Sports Grill in Plano has Kansas City Chiefs theme

Arrowhead Sports Grill is themed around the Kansas City Chiefs football team and offers food and drinks. (Courtesy Arrowhead Sports Grill) Arrowhead Sports Grill opened its new Plano location Sept. 27 at 2208 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 303. The sports bar and grill is themed around the Kansas City Chiefs football team and offers food as well as drinks from Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Company, IPAs and more. www.facebook.com/arrowheadplano.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Lease

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan

According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
FORT WORTH, TX

