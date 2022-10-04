Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
The Community News
Ladycats record a pair of wins
Aledo High School’s Ladycat volleyball netters kept their hot hand going with a pair of wins. Last Friday the Ladycats sent Granbury’s Lady Pirates off the plank in three straight sets. They followed up that performance with a four-set route on the road over Rider’s hosting Lady Raiders on Tuesday.
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
WFAA
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Six weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Community News
Aledo Orange team third in tourney
The Aledo Varsity Orange boys golf team posted a 329 to place third in a tournament hosted by Flower Mound Marcus last week. The tournament was played on the Tour 18 course in Flower Mound. The four lowest scores comprise the team total. The Bearcats were led by Dylan Kiser,...
The Community News
Bearcat teams have winning week
Aledo’s JV football teams had a winning week last week as the JV Orange defeated The Colony 45-12, and JV Black won over Lake Worth, 28-0. In the JV Orange game at The Colony, the Cougars received the opening kickoff and converted two first downs before the Bearcats forced them to punt.
Texas Sports
No. 1 Volleyball takes down TCU
The Longhorns (12-0, 4-0) will head into a weekend off before hosting Kansas State at Gregory Gym on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. The Longhorns had a slow start to the match, trailing TCU 7-3 in the first set before going on a long run. Texas used an 8-0 run with O'Neal at the service line to take an 11-7 lead. Skinner took over the set, finishing with nine kills to lead Texas to a 25-20 win.
dallasexpress.com
Multiple SMU Players to Sit Out Rest of Season and Transfer
Multiple Southern Methodist University (SMU) football players will sit out the rest of the season so that they can enter the transfer portal, according to an On3 report. Sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie will be leaving the team, multiple SMU staff members confirmed to The Dallas Morning News.
247Sports
Lance Leipold describes impact ESPN's College GameDay could have on KU football program
For the first time in its illustrious history, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence for this weekend’s matchup between No. 19 Kansas and No. 17 TCU. Although Gameday has visited Lawrence many times before, during basketball season, the show hasn’t traveled to Kansas for football. That will change on Saturday morning.
Duncanville grad, former Longhorn and WNBA standout Tiffany Jackson dies from cancer at age 37
Duncanville High School grad Tiffany Jackson – also a former Longhorn and WNBA standout – has died from cancer at the age of 37.
