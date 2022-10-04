ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks

Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

1 Major Reason The Lakers Haven’t Traded For Pacers’ Myles Turner

There may not be two teams linked more in NBA trade rumors that haven’t actually gotten a deal done than the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers. The focus of those rumors has been the possibility of a deal involving Russell Westbrook and draft picks in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. There have also been various trade scenarios discussed involving only Turner and just Hield.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player

One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday

Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Oladipo
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds

Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday

Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves
Tri-City Herald

Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113

View the original article to see embedded media. It is usually unwise to make sweeping judgments based on one NBA preseason game. However, there is no denying that the new-look Atlanta Hawks are markedly better than last season. The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-headed monster in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench

Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Grabs eight rebounds

Ayton supplied seven points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition win over the Lakers. The Pacers made a move to obtain Ayton over the summer, but the Suns kept him in-house, matching Indiana's...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Thursday

Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old winger may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up, but is still considered day-to-day.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday

Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James: Boinces back with 23 points

James posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to the Suns. After failing to drain a field goal in Monday's contest, James came storming back with a superb showing in Wednesday's loss. We saw the first glimpse of what could be a small-ball approach whenever Anthony Davis (rest) takes a seat, which is known to happen frequently. In recent years, James has taken on more of a facilitator role to preserve his longevity, but with Davis off the floor, James would be a more significant force inside in these situations. James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all scheduled for rest Thursday against the Timberwolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Set to make debut Thursday

Gobert (rest) is set to play in Minnesota's preseason contest Thursday against the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. After missing the Timberwolves' preseason opener on Tuesday for rest purposes, Gobert will finally make his debut with Minnesota. The center figures to see a key role alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt once the season begins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy