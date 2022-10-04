Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South FloridaDina in MiamiDoral, FL
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas stationKristen WaltersFlorida State
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023Dina in MiamiMiami, FL
Magic Mike Live is coming to Miami and there's plenty of food and drinkBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Related
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks
Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
FOX Sports
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
Tyrese Maxey wanted to send a message on Monday night during the Sixers' preseason opener against Brooklyn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Major Reason The Lakers Haven’t Traded For Pacers’ Myles Turner
There may not be two teams linked more in NBA trade rumors that haven’t actually gotten a deal done than the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers. The focus of those rumors has been the possibility of a deal involving Russell Westbrook and draft picks in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. There have also been various trade scenarios discussed involving only Turner and just Hield.
CBS Sports
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player
One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA・
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds
Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
NBA Scout Reveals Indiana Pacers’ Biggest X-Factor This Season
The Indiana Pacers changed course rather quickly ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite bringing Rick Carlisle back as head coach and having ownership that was hesitant to jump into a rebuild, that is the direction the club went. Veterans Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Torrey Craig were traded...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113
View the original article to see embedded media. It is usually unwise to make sweeping judgments based on one NBA preseason game. However, there is no denying that the new-look Atlanta Hawks are markedly better than last season. The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-headed monster in the...
Yardbarker
Bennedict Mathurin drops 15 points in first preseason appearance for Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers played their first preseason game on Wednesday, which gave the franchise its first opportunity to see the talents of sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin in game action. Mathurin, a rookie from the University of Arizona, is the first Pacers draftee to be chosen with a single digit...
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Grabs eight rebounds
Ayton supplied seven points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 exhibition win over the Lakers. The Pacers made a move to obtain Ayton over the summer, but the Suns kept him in-house, matching Indiana's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Thursday
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old winger may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up, but is still considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James: Boinces back with 23 points
James posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to the Suns. After failing to drain a field goal in Monday's contest, James came storming back with a superb showing in Wednesday's loss. We saw the first glimpse of what could be a small-ball approach whenever Anthony Davis (rest) takes a seat, which is known to happen frequently. In recent years, James has taken on more of a facilitator role to preserve his longevity, but with Davis off the floor, James would be a more significant force inside in these situations. James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all scheduled for rest Thursday against the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Set to make debut Thursday
Gobert (rest) is set to play in Minnesota's preseason contest Thursday against the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. After missing the Timberwolves' preseason opener on Tuesday for rest purposes, Gobert will finally make his debut with Minnesota. The center figures to see a key role alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt once the season begins.
Comments / 0