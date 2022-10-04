Read full article on original website
wcbe.org
WCBE Presents The Francis Bacon Band Live From Studio A Fri. Oct. 7, 2022 @ 2PM!
Columbus group The Francis Bacon Band will perform Live From Studio A in advance of their album release show that night at Cafe Bourbon Street with Field Sleeper!. Tune in for live music and conversation and support local!. It's all waiting for you on 90.5FM Columbus, 106.3FM Newark and on...
crawfordcountynow.com
Haunting fun in store this month at Brownella Cottage
GALION—The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand
The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
wcbe.org
Back Talk: Don't Worry Darling
Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
614now.com
Restaurant founded by rapper 2 Chainz opening soon in Downtown Columbus
A new eatery is coming to Downtown Columbus, and it’s music to our ears. Esco Restaurant & Tapas, the eatery and bar concept co-founded by Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz, is slated to open soon. The new restaurant will be located in the former home of Pub Mahone at...
Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio. “Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. As with other Chappelle performances, […]
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
Mount Vernon News
There's no place like a free drive-in movie
NEWARK – Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) will present a drive-in movie showing of the film classic “The Wizard of Oz.” Watch this family-favorite film starring Judy Garland on a large outdoor screen on Saturday, Oct., 8, at 7 p.m. at the college’s Newark campus, 1179 University Drive, parking lot C, adjacent to Country Club Drive. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to view the screening from their cars, or bring a lawn chair and blanket.
Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend. Here's what you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Italian Festival returns for another year and WBNS-10TV is proud to be front and center at the event serving as the main media sponsor. The three-day event runs Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9 in the streets surrounding St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Ohio family shares story of fighting hunger on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is getting national attention on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week for helping fight hunger in their community. The Watson family, of Frazeysburg, are set to appear on Hudson’s afternoon talk show Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. Parents, Jason and Anne, along with children Lily, Pax, and Skye, will […]
wktn.com
Parade and Trick or Treat in Kenton Scheduled for October 29
The Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat in the City of Kenton will take place Saturday October 29. Costume judging for the Optimist Club Halloween Parade will start at 2 that afternoon in the parking of the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Costume categories are Best Costume, Best Group, Scariest and...
614now.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week
We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Horse at outdoor movie screening kicks, injures 9-year-old in wheelchair
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 9-year-old was kicked by a show horse being handled by a Bexley police officer at an outdoor movie screening. The child, who was in a wheelchair, was injured Sept. 30 during the Main Event outdoor movie series on the campus of Capital University. The child required medical attention and observation. […]
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
WKYC
McDonald's resurrects Halloween Happy Meals with return of Boo Buckets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016. The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal. The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters:...
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Tracy McCool shares message in husband’s cancer journey
We have a message to share from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool as her husband continues his fight against cancer.
Adopt Andy for $18 and get a forever friend who loves attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home. This week’s pet of the week is “Andy.” This 1-year-old has had a tough start. When he was found on the streets, he had health issues that were causing him to […]
