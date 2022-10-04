ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Haunting fun in store this month at Brownella Cottage

GALION—The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!
Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand

The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
Back Talk: Don't Worry Darling

Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio. “Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.  As with other Chappelle performances, […]
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
There's no place like a free drive-in movie

NEWARK – Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) will present a drive-in movie showing of the film classic “The Wizard of Oz.” Watch this family-favorite film starring Judy Garland on a large outdoor screen on Saturday, Oct., 8, at 7 p.m. at the college’s Newark campus, 1179 University Drive, parking lot C, adjacent to Country Club Drive. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to view the screening from their cars, or bring a lawn chair and blanket.
Parade and Trick or Treat in Kenton Scheduled for October 29

The Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat in the City of Kenton will take place Saturday October 29. Costume judging for the Optimist Club Halloween Parade will start at 2 that afternoon in the parking of the Mary Lou Johnson Library. Costume categories are Best Costume, Best Group, Scariest and...
The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week

We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Horse at outdoor movie screening kicks, injures 9-year-old in wheelchair

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 9-year-old was kicked by a show horse being handled by a Bexley police officer at an outdoor movie screening. The child, who was in a wheelchair, was injured Sept. 30 during the Main Event outdoor movie series on the campus of Capital University. The child required medical attention and observation. […]
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
McDonald's resurrects Halloween Happy Meals with return of Boo Buckets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016. The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal. The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters:...
