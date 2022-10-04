Read full article on original website
Broken Bow Competes at SWC Cross Country Championships
Broken Bow was among the teams that competed at the Southwest Conference cross country championships at Minden on Thursday. Broken Bow finished fourth in the boys team standings. Gothenburg was the boys team champion with Minden finishing second and Holdrege was third. Broken Bow placed two runners in the top ten led by Noah Osmond who finished third overall in a time of 17:07 and Brock Oeltjen was 8th in a time of 17:29. Finishing in the top 30 for Broken Bow were Jackson Hansen 21st (18:15), Trey Hurlburt 26th (18:31), and Tallen Harrold was 30th (18:34). The boys individual champion was Parker Graves of Gothenburg in a winning time of (16:40).
Regional Cross Country Results
Cherokee/Eagle Grove, Ia (KICD) – Spirit Lake attended the Cherokee Cross Country Meet Tuesday. Both the Spirit Lake Boys and Girls had a top 10 finisher. Katelyn Krieger took 2nd in the girls race with a time of 20:03.62. Damon VandenBerg took 8th with a time of 17:23.79 in the boys race. Spirit Lake would take 6th in the Girls team standings with 151 points. MOC-Floyd Valley was the team champion with 53. Spirit Lake would also place 6th in the Boys team standings with 154 points. MOC-Floyd Valley was also the team champion in the boy’s race with 42.
