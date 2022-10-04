Broken Bow was among the teams that competed at the Southwest Conference cross country championships at Minden on Thursday. Broken Bow finished fourth in the boys team standings. Gothenburg was the boys team champion with Minden finishing second and Holdrege was third. Broken Bow placed two runners in the top ten led by Noah Osmond who finished third overall in a time of 17:07 and Brock Oeltjen was 8th in a time of 17:29. Finishing in the top 30 for Broken Bow were Jackson Hansen 21st (18:15), Trey Hurlburt 26th (18:31), and Tallen Harrold was 30th (18:34). The boys individual champion was Parker Graves of Gothenburg in a winning time of (16:40).

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO