ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’

Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Yates
The Associated Press

Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league. Paulson, who is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers, announced his decision in a statement Tuesday, one day after the release of the findings of a disturbing independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals commissioned by U.S. Soccer. A concurrent investigation is still being conducted jointly by the league and the players’ union, and Paulson plans to step away...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#King Spalding Llp#European
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

How Megan Rapinoe, USWNT will cope with 'special' England game amid 'horrifying' report on abuse

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S women's national team emerged from a Wembley Stadium tunnel on Thursday to bathe in beaming sunshine. They gazed around the cavernous "Home of Football" that will fill with 90,000 people and vibrancy on Friday. They stepped out onto a pristine pitch that will stage "something really special," Rapinoe said, a highlight of her and their careers.
SOCCER
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report

The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. The Thorns' move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler...
SOCCER
ESPN

NWSL abuse allegations, as they happened: Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit timelines, day by day

In its decade of existence, the National Women's Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary "Truth Be Told," which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy