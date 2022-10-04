Read full article on original website
BBC
National Women's Soccer League: Crystal Dunn says it is 'hard to find joy in playing' after report
United States winger Crystal Dunn has told BBC Sport it is "hard to find the joy in playing" after findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the...
5 takeaways from the report on abuse in the National Women's Soccer League
A new investigative report details sexual misconduct and verbal abuse by coaches in the league – and a lack of action by those in charge to address problems, despite years of players' complaints.
Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’
Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81
BBC
National Women's Soccer League: US captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players 'horrified' by report
United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players were "horrified and heartbroken" by the findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the top-flight domestic league. Sauerbrunn said the...
Thorns owner Paulson steps away after damning abuse report
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson has removed himself from a decision-making role with the National Women’s Soccer League club until the findings are released from an ongoing investigation into numerous scandals around the league. Paulson, who is also the owner of Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers, announced his decision in a statement Tuesday, one day after the release of the findings of a disturbing independent investigation into the NWSL’s abuse scandals commissioned by U.S. Soccer. A concurrent investigation is still being conducted jointly by the league and the players’ union, and Paulson plans to step away...
Brittney Griner's "Terrified" Wife Cherelle Griner Feels WNBA Star Is a "Hostage" in Russia
Watch: Brittney Griner: Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap. Cherelle Griner fears she won't be able to see her wife Brittney Griner again. In a preview for her upcoming interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the WNBA star's wife spoke about her feelings over the potential fate of the athlete as she remains imprisoned in Russia for drug charges.
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81
Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
The father who helped his son cross the finish line at the Olympics has died
A torn hamstring left sprinter Derek Redmond painfully limping through the last 200 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then his father Jim emerged to help him cross the finish line, together.
Cherelle Griner is starting to worry Brittney Griner is not coming back as negotiations seemingly stall: 'Do I ever get to see my wife again?'
Brittney Griner's wife spoke with CBS this week in her first interview since the athlete was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA・
BET
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’
Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
Fans demand corporate sponsors dump Portland Thorns and Timbers unless owner sells, fires top execs
Outraged fans of the Portland Thorns and Timbers took to social media calling for big corporate names to end their sponsorships of the professional soccer teams — to intensify pressure on owner Merritt Paulson to fire top executives and sell the teams. Fans Monday and Tuesday applauded one of...
How Megan Rapinoe, USWNT will cope with 'special' England game amid 'horrifying' report on abuse
Megan Rapinoe and the U.S women's national team emerged from a Wembley Stadium tunnel on Thursday to bathe in beaming sunshine. They gazed around the cavernous "Home of Football" that will fill with 90,000 people and vibrancy on Friday. They stepped out onto a pristine pitch that will stage "something really special," Rapinoe said, a highlight of her and their careers.
Brittney Griner is a "hostage," her wife says in first interview since star WNBA player was sentenced to 9 years in Russia
In her first interview since her wife, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession, Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King that she is terrified of the WNBA star's fate. "It's like a movie for me. I'm like, 'In no world did...
Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report
The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. The Thorns' move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler...
ESPN
Portland Thorns dismiss two executives, owner steps aside following Yates report
Portland Thorns president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect, the National Women's Soccer League club announced Wednesday. The two have also been relieved of their same roles with Portland's MLS club, the Portland Timbers. The announcement comes...
Becky Sauerbrunn: Officials who failed to protect players ‘should be gone’
Becky Sauerbrunn, a longtime member of the U.S. women’s national team and a defender for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, said
ESPN
NWSL abuse allegations, as they happened: Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit timelines, day by day
In its decade of existence, the National Women's Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary "Truth Be Told," which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.
BBC
National Women's Soccer League: Findings of NWSL abuse 'absolutely devastating' - Brosnan
Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan says she is "devastated" by the findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the top-flight domestic league. Everton stopper Brosnan was...
NFL・
