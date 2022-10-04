Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as “horrifying”.A report published on Monday from an independent investigation found that verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).“It’s been difficult for the players,” the USWNT star said.“Some of those players play for those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by those coaches and in some of those environments.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football matchF1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing CourseFather who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81

SOCCER ・ 11 HOURS AGO