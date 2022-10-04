Kentucky football visits South Carolina on Saturday in Lexington. Here is your first look at South Carolina. Shane Beamer has built a culture of excellent special teams at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have one of the top kick/punt return units in the nation. Two different players have returned punts for Gamecock TDs this season. Ahmarean Brown and DQ Smith each returned blocked punts for a touchdown in the Gamecock’s opening win over Georgia State. Return man Josh Vann averages over 13 yards per punt return, which is fourth in the SEC and 13th best nationally. Mitch Jeter is an excellent kicker. He’s made connected on all five attempts so far this season including two from over 50 yards.

