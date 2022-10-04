Read full article on original website
Developing: Will Levis Questionable For Saturday
News broke on Thursday evening that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be questionable for Saturday's game against South Carolina.
Stoops Gives Hilarious Reaction When Asked About Levis’s Status
The Kentucky coach wouldn’t elaborate on his quarterback’s status for Saturday in hilarious fashion.
WATCH: Shane Beamer Shares Hilarious Recruiting Story
South Carolina takes on Kentucky this weekend, causing head coach Shane Beamer to reminisce on a funny recruiting moment.
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to load up once again in the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, On3 updated their class of 2024 rankings for the first time since July and Calipari is recruiting several top players. Here is where the players that have officially received an...
Jordan Butler Announces Decision
Forward Jordan Butler has officially announced his college decision. The talented senior was down to South Carolina, Missouri, and Auburn.
WUKY
WUKY SportsPage: Catching up with the 'Blond Bomber' Jay Shidler
Jay Shidler was a fan favorite during his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Known as the Blond Bomber in reference to his blond hair and long-range shooting skills, he was a starter as a freshman in 1976-77, and was a member of the 1978 national championship team. He was a high school All-American in Lawrenceville, Illinois and led his team to a state championship there. He and co-author Paul Corio wrote “Blonde Bomber: A Ride with Shide,” in which he is open about the ups and downs of his basketball career and his life since then.
Stoops Sees Positives in South Carolina Despite Mediocre Start
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has turned his attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Coming off the first loss of the season, the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will now welcome one of the few teams that Stoops has had consistent success against throughout his tenure in Lexington. "We ...
14powers.com
South Carolina boasts top notch special teams play
Kentucky football visits South Carolina on Saturday in Lexington. Here is your first look at South Carolina. Shane Beamer has built a culture of excellent special teams at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have one of the top kick/punt return units in the nation. Two different players have returned punts for Gamecock TDs this season. Ahmarean Brown and DQ Smith each returned blocked punts for a touchdown in the Gamecock’s opening win over Georgia State. Return man Josh Vann averages over 13 yards per punt return, which is fourth in the SEC and 13th best nationally. Mitch Jeter is an excellent kicker. He’s made connected on all five attempts so far this season including two from over 50 yards.
getnews.info
Kentucky Freshman Linebacker Edward “ED” McKee
Edward McKee is a football player that suffered an Achilles tendon injury a week before playing his first game for Kentucky. McKee said he will come back stronger. American Football is a dangerous sport, and even a minor injury can ruin a person’s career and dreams. That was not the case for Edward “Ed” McKee, who vowed to return to the field sporting a Kentucky dress next season after a critical injury occurred merely a week before his first game.
gobigbluecountry.com
John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule
The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
WLKY.com
Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, to perform before Western Kentucky football game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky university is bringing four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to campus this month, but maybe not for the reason you'd expect. If you haven't heard, Shaq has been doing DJ sets. He goes by "DJ Diesel" and will be performing...
thecountrynote.com
Dale Ann Bradley Issues Health Statement Following Cardiac Event
Lexington, Ky. – Over the weekend, Dale Ann Bradley was admitted to the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. It was determined that she had a heart attack and will need to undergo triple bypass surgery later this week. Due to the unforeseen circumstances, some shows will be canceled and/or postponed. Check the updated tour dates at www.daleannbradley.com.
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
beckersspine.com
Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians
Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
WKYT 27
Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend. “Family photo albums, collectibles over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my...
wymt.com
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
kentuckymonthly.com
Made in Augusta
Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets “George questions” from out-of-towners. “Is George Clooney from Augusta?” “Does he ever come to this pub, and...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Lexington man indicted after student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man accused of nearly hitting a teenager getting off a school bus has been indicted. It happened on September 19 as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off the bus on Louisville Road, north of Frankfort. “He came inside and said, ‘Mom, I think you...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another fantastic fall day taking shape across the region as our overall weather pattern threatens to turn unseasonably cold in the coming days. This brings the chance for a freeze in here over the weekend with a colder blast lurking later next week. It’s...
