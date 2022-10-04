ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in On3’s updated 2024 rankings

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking to load up once again in the 2024 recruiting class. On Monday, On3 updated their class of 2024 rankings for the first time since July and Calipari is recruiting several top players. Here is where the players that have officially received an...
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

WUKY SportsPage: Catching up with the 'Blond Bomber' Jay Shidler

Jay Shidler was a fan favorite during his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Known as the Blond Bomber in reference to his blond hair and long-range shooting skills, he was a starter as a freshman in 1976-77, and was a member of the 1978 national championship team. He was a high school All-American in Lawrenceville, Illinois and led his team to a state championship there. He and co-author Paul Corio wrote “Blonde Bomber: A Ride with Shide,” in which he is open about the ups and downs of his basketball career and his life since then.
LEXINGTON, KY
14powers.com

South Carolina boasts top notch special teams play

Kentucky football visits South Carolina on Saturday in Lexington. Here is your first look at South Carolina. Shane Beamer has built a culture of excellent special teams at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have one of the top kick/punt return units in the nation. Two different players have returned punts for Gamecock TDs this season. Ahmarean Brown and DQ Smith each returned blocked punts for a touchdown in the Gamecock’s opening win over Georgia State. Return man Josh Vann averages over 13 yards per punt return, which is fourth in the SEC and 13th best nationally. Mitch Jeter is an excellent kicker. He’s made connected on all five attempts so far this season including two from over 50 yards.
COLUMBIA, SC
getnews.info

Kentucky Freshman Linebacker Edward “ED” McKee

Edward McKee is a football player that suffered an Achilles tendon injury a week before playing his first game for Kentucky. McKee said he will come back stronger. American Football is a dangerous sport, and even a minor injury can ruin a person’s career and dreams. That was not the case for Edward “Ed” McKee, who vowed to return to the field sporting a Kentucky dress next season after a critical injury occurred merely a week before his first game.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

John Calipari Hints at Exciting News with Kentucky’s Future Schedule

The Kentucky men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be released later today. Kentucky coach John Calipari shared the news on social media Tuesday and also added that exciting plans for future schedules will be announced as well. Fans get their first look at the team during Big...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecountrynote.com

Dale Ann Bradley Issues Health Statement Following Cardiac Event

Lexington, Ky. – Over the weekend, Dale Ann Bradley was admitted to the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. It was determined that she had a heart attack and will need to undergo triple bypass surgery later this week. Due to the unforeseen circumstances, some shows will be canceled and/or postponed. Check the updated tour dates at www.daleannbradley.com.
LEXINGTON, KY
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
beckersspine.com

Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians

Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
LEXINGTON, KY
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WKYT 27

Trailer with family keepsakes stolen from side of Ky. interstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was moving his family from northern California to Knoxville is hoping precious family memories and keepsakes will be returned after they were stolen in Lexington over the weekend. “Family photo albums, collectibles over the years, grandma’s dresser that was handed down to my...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckymonthly.com

Made in Augusta

Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets “George questions” from out-of-towners. “Is George Clooney from Augusta?” “Does he ever come to this pub, and...
AUGUSTA, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another fantastic fall day taking shape across the region as our overall weather pattern threatens to turn unseasonably cold in the coming days. This brings the chance for a freeze in here over the weekend with a colder blast lurking later next week. It’s...
LEXINGTON, KY

