Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Hill

Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. "The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Brian...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News awaits answers from leaders and Safe Streets changes begin

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How Baltimore City is planning to work with community-based organizations operating the Safe Streets program moving forward remains a question after changes started and the public remains unclear how much groups will be getting. Moving away from the patchwork of seven different nonprofits operating the 10...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore loses more officers than it attracts; experts fear looming crisis

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As violent crime teeters toward historic levels in Baltimore, there are growing fears that the dwindling number of crime fighters could soon make history too. Currently, Baltimore's Police Department has 141 fewer officers than it had a year ago. In fact, statistics from FBI crime reports...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore pays $21K water bill out of caution, campaign spokesperson says

BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore paid a $21,000 water bill "out of an abundance of caution," campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday.The large payment comes after the Baltimore Brew published a story about Moore's delinquent Baltimore City water bills.The Baltimore Brew cited online records that showed that Moore and his wife, Dawn, did not pay any water or sewage charges over the span of 18 months."The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges," Moore's campaign spokesperson Brian Jones told WJZ.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Voting for Maryland's next Governor

In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Anne Arundel poll shows Haire with narrow lead over Pittman in county exec race

This content was republished with permission from WTOP's news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters' free email subscription today. A new Democratic poll on the Anne Arundel County executive race shows the Republican challenger, County Councilmember Jessica Haire, with a narrow lead over the Democratic incumbent, Steuart Pittman. But the poll also shows Pittman prevailing after voters are told more about the two candidates — and an outside organization seeking to boost Pittman's re-election bid has set about to do just that.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Maryland Exceeds Energy Efficiency Targets For State-Owned Facilities Years Ahead of Schedule

Maryland Ranks Among Best States For Energy Efficiency. ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Ex-District Employee Arrested On Embezzlement Charges

A woman who previously worked for a D.C. government program designed to support people returning from incarceration was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Prosecutors say Rhayda Barnes Thomas, 51, was indicted by a grand jury last week for...
WASHINGTON, DC

