Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Dean Kremer heading to big stage in WBC

The 2022 season was a breakout campaign for the Baltimore Orioles as a whole. That is especially the case with Dean Kremer. He had just one win in 17 appearances over parts of two seasons, a solid minor league arm who looked as though he would possibly be a back of the rotation starter in the majors. That changed this season as he finally found success, transforming into the type of pitcher that could make a be a solid addition to a contending rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102;...
BOSTON, MA
WBAL Radio

Orioles' home attendance in 2022 among lowest in MLB

Despite being competitive during the season, the Baltimore Orioles had one of the lowest home attendance crowds in 2022. Not including Wednesday's season-ending doubleheader, Baseball Reference said the Orioles had just over 1.3 million fans attend home games this season. That works out to an average of just over 17,000 per game.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB
Yardbarker

Report: Rays' Colin Poche (oblique strain) to miss playoffs

Rays lefty reliever Colin Poche suffered a right oblique strain Tuesday and will miss the postseason, according to the Tampa Bay Times. In one-third of an inning in a 6-0 loss to the host Red Sox, Poche gave up a grand slam to Xander Bogaerts. Poche appeared to injure himself while facing Bogaerts and was relieved by Brooks Raley.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Red Sox host the Rays in the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -116, Red Sox -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin the season at home against the Tampa...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought it...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hockey Writers

Islanders’ Bellows Not a Lock for Final Roster

It was the prevailing thought that New York Islanders would enter the 2022-23 NHL season with largely the same roster, save for defender Alexander Romanov, who came over in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens at the 2022 NHL Draft. But as training camp and the preseason have progressed, things don’t seem so simple. After waiving Richard Panik, now with the Bridgeport Islanders after clearing, they have one roster spot available, raising some questions – specifically about the forward group. Could general manager Lou Lamoriello be weighing the decision to waive Kieffer Bellows in favor of another forward?
ELMONT, NY

