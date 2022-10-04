ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Eagles cornerback out for season with torn ACL

Ronald Darby is down and out. The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback left Thursday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Darby “tore his ACL (and) he is out for the season.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
NJ.com

Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
NJ.com

Times football notes Week 6: Florence, Hightstown, pass major tests

After another week of Times area football action, there is still much up for grabs in the final couple of weeks before the playoffs start. To start, neither of the local West Jersey Football League divisions has been decided yet: there can be a three-way tie at the top in the Capitol Division, and a two-way tie in the Valley Division. In the Classic, Florence gave itself a huge chance to hang a banner, but also to make sure it is in the South Jersey, Group 1 bracket in three weeks. South Hunterdon did the same, and now has a massive clash this week that can all but assure the Eagles will once again soar into the postseason.
NJ.com

Jets inactives: Zach Wilson gets some blocking help, key Dolphins defender out

The Jets will have most of their key players for Sunday’s key matchup against a rival at MetLife Stadium. And the Dolphins will be without one of their best defenders. Cornerback Xavien Howard was ruled out about 90 minutes before kickoff when he showed up on the inactive list. Howard was dealing with the issue before last week’s Bengals game, which he played in, but the nine days off weren’t enough to get him back on the field.
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles’ Miles Sanders picked up an award this week. He’s looking for another at the end of the year

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders was walking into the NovaCare Complex locker room, sporting an enlarged gold chain with two boxing gloves that dangled from each side of it. The accessory was not the old turnover chain that a University of Miami player would sport after forcing a takeaway, and it was not a piece that was being worn for a movie.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
