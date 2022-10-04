Read full article on original website
Eagles injury report: 3 out against Cardinals, another key player doubtful
The Eagles had been hoping that left tackle Jordan Mailata would be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, it appears that Mailata will play the role of spectator. The Eagles officially released their injury report Friday, and Mailata is doubtful...
Ex-Eagles cornerback out for season with torn ACL
Ronald Darby is down and out. The former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback left Thursday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Darby “tore his ACL (and) he is out for the season.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Eagles-Cardinals inactives: Boston Scott’s availability determined; 2 rookies active for 1st time
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Eagles officially released their inactive list 90 minutes before their Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals, and there were a couple of notable names who will not be playing. As for the expected names on the list, left tackle Jordan Mailata was on there...
Giants’ Saquon Barkley could not be stopped by sore shoulder or Packers, scores game-winning TD
LONDON -- His title five weeks into the season is best running back in the NFL. His mindset is straight-up assassin. Saquon Barkley took out another team with his legs Sunday afternoon at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Like other teams before them, the Green Bay Packers were hellbent on stopping the Giants’ superstar running back from beating them.
NFL Week 5 picks: Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Football predictions
Quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams, head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders visit quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season for Monday Night Football. Kickoff at GEHA Field...
Broncos-Colts Thursday Night Football was beyond bad: ‘Worst football game I have ever witnessed’
There’s bad. Then there’s the Broncos-Colts game that aired on Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis beat Denver, 12-9 in overtime. And yes, the game was as bad as the score sounds. Consider what folks were saying on Twitter:. Former WFAN host Mike Francesa: “We have seen enough of the...
Giants lose Adoree’ Jackson, Saquon Barkley to injuries vs. Packers in London (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Giants have officially ruled out cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck) for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Packers in London. Plus, running back Saquon Barkley exited in the third quarter and was examined by trainers on the sideline. He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. He got hurt when he was tackled by De’Vondre Campbell on a short pass that went for minus-1 yard. The play happened with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Giants down 20-13. Barkley landed hard on his right shoulder and shook his right arm as he got up. Then he took himself out of the game.
Times football notes Week 6: Florence, Hightstown, pass major tests
After another week of Times area football action, there is still much up for grabs in the final couple of weeks before the playoffs start. To start, neither of the local West Jersey Football League divisions has been decided yet: there can be a three-way tie at the top in the Capitol Division, and a two-way tie in the Valley Division. In the Classic, Florence gave itself a huge chance to hang a banner, but also to make sure it is in the South Jersey, Group 1 bracket in three weeks. South Hunterdon did the same, and now has a massive clash this week that can all but assure the Eagles will once again soar into the postseason.
Sauce Gardner helps Jets take early lead over Dolphins with first career interception in big first half
The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft o cornerback Sauce Gardner because they thought he could be a difference-maker. And early in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Gardner certainly lived up to that billing. Gardner forced a safety on...
Jets inactives: Zach Wilson gets some blocking help, key Dolphins defender out
The Jets will have most of their key players for Sunday’s key matchup against a rival at MetLife Stadium. And the Dolphins will be without one of their best defenders. Cornerback Xavien Howard was ruled out about 90 minutes before kickoff when he showed up on the inactive list. Howard was dealing with the issue before last week’s Bengals game, which he played in, but the nine days off weren’t enough to get him back on the field.
Hungover in the desert; Eagles bumble past Cards, because they signed the better backup kicker | Bowen
GLENDALE, Az. -- A lot of Eagles fans who made the trip out West might have been hungover Sunday, after an impressive showing Saturday night on the streets and bars of Scottsdale and surrounding environs, celebrating the Phillies’ victory in the Wild Card series over St. Louis. The team...
Giants will be without defensive tackle Leonard Williams for a third straight game
LONDON -- Leonard Williams predicted a quick return from the knee injury that knocked him out of the Giants’ Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, but his absence extended into a third game Sunday when he was unable to take the field against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Stunned about Giants beating Packers for 4-1 start? They’re not: ‘We’ve been for real since Day 1, man’
LONDON — Last year, the Giants won four games, as they spiraled to a 4-13 disaster and coach Joe Judge got fired. Already this year, well before Halloween, the Giants have won four games. They’re 4-1 after Sunday’s massive comeback win over the Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Eagles’ Miles Sanders picked up an award this week. He’s looking for another at the end of the year
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders was walking into the NovaCare Complex locker room, sporting an enlarged gold chain with two boxing gloves that dangled from each side of it. The accessory was not the old turnover chain that a University of Miami player would sport after forcing a takeaway, and it was not a piece that was being worn for a movie.
What channel is the Bengals game on today? (10/9/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 5 vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, meet the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, in an NFL Week 5 AFC matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
BetMGM bonus code: Place a risk-free $1,000 bet Sunday night on Bengals vs. Ravens
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 14-game Week 5 Sunday schedule concludes with an AFC North tussle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, and new customers who...
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN insiders update top QB prospects | Giants looking for Daniel Jones’ replacement?
The New York Giants have a big one to make when it comes to the future of the franchise. That’s because Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants declined their fifth-year option on...
Eagles get a gift from Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and sweat out 20-17 win | Observations
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker waited on the sideline as two injured Arizona Cardinals defenders were being treated by trainers and medical staff. Dicker went to the net to sneak a couple of kicks, swinging his legs like a golfer sizing up a putt. The practice squad...
Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders FREE LIVE STREAM (10/9/22): Watch NFL Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel
The Tennessee Titans, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Carson Wentz, in an NFL Week 5 matchup on Sunday, October 9, 2022 (10/9/2022) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch the...
