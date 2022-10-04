ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Galion Inquirer

Oktoberfest takes over Galion

GALION- Oktoberfest took over Uptowne Galion last weekend where there was an abundance of activities going on including live music, contests, rides and food trucks for all to enjoy. The band called ‘100 Proof’ put on a show for those in attendance over the weekend.
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Haunting fun in store this month at Brownella Cottage

GALION—The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!
GALION, OH
Mount Vernon News

There's no place like a free drive-in movie

NEWARK – Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) will present a drive-in movie showing of the film classic “The Wizard of Oz.” Watch this family-favorite film starring Judy Garland on a large outdoor screen on Saturday, Oct., 8, at 7 p.m. at the college’s Newark campus, 1179 University Drive, parking lot C, adjacent to Country Club Drive. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to view the screening from their cars, or bring a lawn chair and blanket.
NEWARK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Sisters reign in Oktoberfest Pageant

GALION—For the first time in more than 20 years, the Galion Oktoberfest includes a Queen and Court. The entire Galion community supported this event, with more than 20 girls vying in the Junior categories. Contestants competed for a Junior Princess title as well as Junior Miss Oktoberfest and Miss...
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Cara Jean Morrison

Cara Jean Morrison, age 51, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Cara was born April 21, 1971, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Virgil “Butch” Heffelfinger, who is deceased, and Carol (Smith) Heffelfinger, who survives in Upper Sandusky. She married Cecil Morrison on July 18, 2013, and he survives in Upper Sandusky.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
CANTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Chamber President to resign

MARION—The President of the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce, Matt Carbary, will resign later this year after 12 years of service and four years of leadership to the organization to take a position with his family’s business, long-time Chamber supporters, Sims Brothers Recycling. During his tenure, Carbary championed...
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Donors needed to replenish blood supply

MARION — The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care — especially ahead of the busy holiday season.
MARION COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Easy Apple Cake

It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion’s Start with Hello Week

GALION—Galion City Schools appreciates any opportunity to allow students to be social, make new friends, and feel comfortable in their environment. Galion is proud to have participated in Start with Hello Week last week, promoting student interaction with daily activities. Start with Hello Week is a program through the...
GALION, OH

