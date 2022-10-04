Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Community Spotlight Podcast: Bucyrus Chamber of Commerce
Bucyrus Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director, Becky Chapman is in to talk about what is happening at the Chamber. Crawford County Now · Community Spotlight Podcast: Peoples Savings and Loan.
Galion Inquirer
Oktoberfest takes over Galion
GALION- Oktoberfest took over Uptowne Galion last weekend where there was an abundance of activities going on including live music, contests, rides and food trucks for all to enjoy. The band called ‘100 Proof’ put on a show for those in attendance over the weekend.
crawfordcountynow.com
Haunting fun in store this month at Brownella Cottage
GALION—The Galion History Center is looking forward to a hauntingly fun October on their historic campus! October events will center around the Brownella Cottage complex (132 S. Union St.). Brownella Cottage is known as one of Ohio’s most haunted locations. Brownella Cottage was built in 1887 for Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The Cottage is beautifully preserved and features all of the Brown’s original furniture, making it an incredibly rare house museum. Visitors have a slate of fun events to choose from for all ages! Put on your detective hat and solve the murder of the Brownella Cottage caretaker at Murder Mystery CLUE, or join in a Ghost Walk tour and explore the paranormal activity at the home, and don’t miss out on making Brownella Cottage a stop on your Trick-Or-Treat path during Galion community Trick-Or-Treat hours!
richlandsource.com
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
whbc.com
New Downtown Canton Restaurant Features ‘Mix’ of Menu Items, Outdoor Space, More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly a week in the books. It’s been busy since “Mellange” opened in the space formerly occupied by Napoli’s on Market Avenue N near Second Street in downtown Canton. The word Mellange is a French term for “to...
Mount Vernon News
There's no place like a free drive-in movie
NEWARK – Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) will present a drive-in movie showing of the film classic “The Wizard of Oz.” Watch this family-favorite film starring Judy Garland on a large outdoor screen on Saturday, Oct., 8, at 7 p.m. at the college’s Newark campus, 1179 University Drive, parking lot C, adjacent to Country Club Drive. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to view the screening from their cars, or bring a lawn chair and blanket.
crawfordcountynow.com
Sisters reign in Oktoberfest Pageant
GALION—For the first time in more than 20 years, the Galion Oktoberfest includes a Queen and Court. The entire Galion community supported this event, with more than 20 girls vying in the Junior categories. Contestants competed for a Junior Princess title as well as Junior Miss Oktoberfest and Miss...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure returns to Northeast Ohio: How to buy tickets
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tickets for one of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions are on sale now!. In previous years, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Christmas train has sold out, and it is expected to be once again as one of the most sought-after holiday experiences in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE:...
Mexican restaurant coming to former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm that the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Cara Jean Morrison
Cara Jean Morrison, age 51, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Cara was born April 21, 1971, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Virgil “Butch” Heffelfinger, who is deceased, and Carol (Smith) Heffelfinger, who survives in Upper Sandusky. She married Cecil Morrison on July 18, 2013, and he survives in Upper Sandusky.
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Chamber President to resign
MARION—The President of the Marion Area Chamber of Commerce, Matt Carbary, will resign later this year after 12 years of service and four years of leadership to the organization to take a position with his family’s business, long-time Chamber supporters, Sims Brothers Recycling. During his tenure, Carbary championed...
crawfordcountynow.com
Donors needed to replenish blood supply
MARION — The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care — especially ahead of the busy holiday season.
Lorain house pays tribute to Sanderson sisters of 'Hocus Pocus' with epic Halloween decorations
LORAIN, Ohio — Halloween is quickly approaching – and one house in Lorain is celebrating the spooky season with some epic decorations that pay tribute to the Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus. The home, which is on East 30th Street, features a cut-out with the silhouettes of all...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Easy Apple Cake
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights. 3-4 apples (peeled, halved, cored, and diced; McIntosh used in this variation, but recipe encourages use of different apples depending on seasonal availability!) Lastly, combine:. 2 Cups Flour. 2 t. baking soda. Fill a 9×9...
Oh, deer! How local firefighters helped save a deer
Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion’s Start with Hello Week
GALION—Galion City Schools appreciates any opportunity to allow students to be social, make new friends, and feel comfortable in their environment. Galion is proud to have participated in Start with Hello Week last week, promoting student interaction with daily activities. Start with Hello Week is a program through the...
