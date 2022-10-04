ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law’s Michael Benza discussed Ohio attempted murder retrail on grounds of DNA evidence

Jury finds two men not guilty of 2006 shooting in Cleveland in retrial after overturned conviction. WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, weighed in on the case of two Northeast Ohio men who were granted a retrial on charges of attempted murder after new evidence in the form of DNA technology came to light. “One of the problems that we have in the criminal justice system is that the system doesn’t like to go back and look at cases that it considers over,” Benza said. “And so once you’ve been found guilty, it is really difficult to get the prosecution, the courts, anybody else who has the power to decide to relook at the case, to actually take a fresh look.”
Property owner shot, killed by Springfield Township police officers while they investigated zoning law violation, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
Deadly Fight Between 2 Women, Survivor Gets 15 to Life

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron. The survivor will do 15 years to life. 38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home. The Summit County prosecutor says...
