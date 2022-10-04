Read full article on original website
Ohio man sentenced for threats against JCC ordered to stay away from white supremacists
The New Middletown man who was sentenced to prison last year for threats against the Jewish Community Center has been ordered by a federal judge to stay away from any white nationalists or white supremacists.
Court: NE Ohio police chief ‘shouldn’t have been fired’
The Trumbull County Common Pleas Court has overturned the termination of former Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.
Parma school worker resigns, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’
A Normandy High School employee has resigned after being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.
I-Team: Questioning mayor’s claim about murder rate after ‘Operation Clean Sweep’
Top local law enforcement leaders say they just wrapped up a big sweep of some of the most violent wanted criminals in Cleveland, but city leaders also faced questions from the I-Team about the homicide rate.
Ex-Kirtland police chief, accused of harassment and ‘habitual drunkenness,’ sues city over firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The former Kirtland police chief, fired last year over accusations of “habitual drunkenness” and making sexist, homophobic and racist comments, sued the city and about a dozen city officials on Tuesday. Ex-Police Chief Lance Nosse accused city officials of violating his rights by firing him...
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 6, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
Officer Shane Bartek’s killer going back to court for new sentence
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the woman just sent to prison for killing a Cleveland Police officer will go back before the judge on the case for a new sentencing hearing.
East Cleveland officer pleads not guilty on several charges in court
CLEVELAND — One of the two East Cleveland police officers indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty, appeared in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment. Alfonzo Cole, 34, who appeared with his attorney Rufus Sims, entered a not guilty plea. A judge set his...
case.edu
Law’s Michael Benza discussed Ohio attempted murder retrail on grounds of DNA evidence
Jury finds two men not guilty of 2006 shooting in Cleveland in retrial after overturned conviction. WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, weighed in on the case of two Northeast Ohio men who were granted a retrial on charges of attempted murder after new evidence in the form of DNA technology came to light. “One of the problems that we have in the criminal justice system is that the system doesn’t like to go back and look at cases that it considers over,” Benza said. “And so once you’ve been found guilty, it is really difficult to get the prosecution, the courts, anybody else who has the power to decide to relook at the case, to actually take a fresh look.”
Property owner shot, killed by Springfield Township police officers while they investigated zoning law violation, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Springfield Township police officers shot and killed a 38-year-old property owner in an exchange of gunfire. The officers involved in the shooting and the property owner who was killed have not been identified in the incident that happened at 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Waterloo Road, near Canfield Road, according to a statement from the township’s police.
Protesters show up in Ohio for abuse case
Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a 5-year-old boy.
Man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals in Steelyard Commons parking lot pleads guilty to gun charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A man shot by deputy U.S. Marshals who went to arrest him pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal gun charges. DeWayne Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to assaulting federal agents, brandishing a gun during a violent crime and possessing a weapon with a felony record. Taylor pointed a...
cleveland19.com
Perk Plaza business owner fed up with crime after shooting last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owner Rocky Patel of City Foods on Chester avenue is frustrated. “Petty theft in front of your eyes people stealing stuff from your store, and you know that they are running away, and you can’t do anything about it,” he said. You can see...
Estate of road worker killed at University Heights construction zone receives nearly $17 million verdict, lawyer says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland construction company is liable for a roadworker’s death in a case that led to a $17 million jury assessment in favor of his estate, according to the estate’s lawyer. A Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court jury on Monday decided the case centering on a...
'We're going to get back to discipline': Acting East Cleveland police chief making changes amid recent controversies
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you talk to Acting East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard, several things become clear, including his passion for the city. Gerhard was born and raised in East Cleveland and has a member of the police force since 1995. He has a vision for where he wants the department to head.
whbc.com
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
cleveland19.com
Canton shooting suspect arrested by deputies in neighboring county
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said a suspect is in custody for a shooting that happened Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at a 15th Street NW apartment complex. Officers found the unresponsive victim, identified by police as 23-year-old Canton resident Jadean Matthew Weatherford, near the building’s carport yard with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.
whbc.com
Deadly Fight Between 2 Women, Survivor Gets 15 to Life
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A deadly fight between two women in Akron. The survivor will do 15 years to life. 38-year-old Rochelle Paul was found guilty Wednesday of the January 2021 stabbing death of Sarah Stubbs in a Nome Avenue home. The Summit County prosecutor says...
Drug unit investigates after man found dead in his home: Mayfield Police Blotter
A man, 46, was found dead in his home by his brother Sept. 30. The body was released to the coroner’s office and the drug enforcement unit responded to investigate because narcotics were located at the home. Suspicious person: Beta Drive. A Holiday Inn employee reported at 3:45 a.m....
Man fatally shot by Springfield Township police during zoning investigation
A property owner reportedly fired at police officers who were investigating a zoning law violation at his residence. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2300 block of East Waterloo Road, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. Eric East.
