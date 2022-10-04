ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

News Argus

60 Evergreen Drive

Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath house off of Polo Road - Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath house off of Polo Road near Peacehaven Road and Petree Road. All new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Living room has built in shelves and coat closet. Kitchen has newer cabinets and counter tops, stove, refrigerator, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar. Bonus living room located off of kitchen with additional storage space. Bonus room does have a step down entry. Bathroom has new toilet and sink. Includes large storage closet and only stand up shower.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Local Halloween Events

It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
ASHEBORO, NC
News Argus

4530 Carver School Rd

Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road - Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road convenient to US HWY 52 and US HWY 311. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint. One level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in living room. Backyard is spacious and has patio area. Main bedroom has attached bathroom. The other bedrooms share a bedroom. Laundry room is located through the kitchen.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
macaronikid.com

Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem

Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
SALISBURY, NC
alamancenews.com

Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday

The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
BURLINGTON, NC
News Argus

843001- Westgate Apartments- 101-114 Westgate Circle

113-D Westgate Cir-2BR/2BA-APT!! - 2BR/2BA Upper Level, Living Room & Bonus/Sunroom, S/R/DW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit and 10 days Free Rent!!!. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

605 Pitts Street

Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath Home! 605 Pitts St Winston Salem - 605 Pitts St Winston Salem, NC 27127. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Caleb at cmallory@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be scheduled electronically. Location. 605 Pitts Street, Winston Salem,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

SPCA of Triad to host autumn adoption event

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SPCA of the Triad will be hosting a pet adoption event at the Kernersville Pumpkins and Christmas Trees at Grouse Ridge. Watch more headlines in the video above. Starting at 2 p.m., you can meet adoptable pets at 843 Old Winston...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Kernersville resident in medical distress rescued by NCDOT employees

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two NCDOT workers have recently been recognized by the Town of Kernersville for providing medical aid to a resident in need. John P. Coleman and Jeremy Shoffner, two transportation supervisors with NCDOT Division 9 Roadside Environmental, were driving through Kernersville when they noticed someone on their front porch in medical distress. […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Burlington restaurant damaged after fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fast food restaurant in Burlington is damaged after a fire. It happened Tuesday night at the Hardees on Maple Avenue. The Burlington Fire Department said the fire started in the hood system over cooking equipment. They didn't specify what exactly caused the fire. Officials did...
BURLINGTON, NC

