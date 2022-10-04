Read full article on original website
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Beyond the rides, here are more fun things to see at the Carolina Classic Fair
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sights, the smells, the feel of the fair, there's so much to do at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. This year, the fair got off to a late start due to Hurricane Ian, but now, the ferris wheel is whirling and the funnel cake is frying! While the rides and the food take center stage, there is more to the fair.
News Argus
60 Evergreen Drive
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath house off of Polo Road - Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath house off of Polo Road near Peacehaven Road and Petree Road. All new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Living room has built in shelves and coat closet. Kitchen has newer cabinets and counter tops, stove, refrigerator, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar. Bonus living room located off of kitchen with additional storage space. Bonus room does have a step down entry. Bathroom has new toilet and sink. Includes large storage closet and only stand up shower.
Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center. Crews have been working hard for about five months. The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May. Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Local Halloween Events
It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
News Argus
4530 Carver School Rd
Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road - Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road convenient to US HWY 52 and US HWY 311. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint. One level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in living room. Backyard is spacious and has patio area. Main bedroom has attached bathroom. The other bedrooms share a bedroom. Laundry room is located through the kitchen.
macaronikid.com
Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem
Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
WBTV
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most anticipated and popular Fall events in the area is the tour of historic homes and buildings in Salisbury known as the OctoberTour, and it’s happening this weekend. OctoberTour will take place on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9 and will...
alamancenews.com
Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday
The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
wfmynews2.com
Elsewhere Museum hosts Nightmare on S. Elm Street early Halloween festivities
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween season begins this Friday in downtown Greensboro with a nightmare on South Elm Street. If you're looking for some spooky artifacts you'll find them at Elsewhere Greensboro's living museum Friday and Saturday. The museum on a regular day has a creative spirit but this Halloween...
News Argus
843001- Westgate Apartments- 101-114 Westgate Circle
113-D Westgate Cir-2BR/2BA-APT!! - 2BR/2BA Upper Level, Living Room & Bonus/Sunroom, S/R/DW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit and 10 days Free Rent!!!. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age...
News Argus
605 Pitts Street
Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath Home! 605 Pitts St Winston Salem - 605 Pitts St Winston Salem, NC 27127. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Caleb at cmallory@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be scheduled electronically. Location. 605 Pitts Street, Winston Salem,...
WXII 12
SPCA of Triad to host autumn adoption event
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SPCA of the Triad will be hosting a pet adoption event at the Kernersville Pumpkins and Christmas Trees at Grouse Ridge. Watch more headlines in the video above. Starting at 2 p.m., you can meet adoptable pets at 843 Old Winston...
Lexington community helping family after a fire destroyed their restaurant
LEXINGTON, N.C. — People in Lexington are opening their hearts and pockets to help reopen a restaurant gutted by flames. "We'll build back but right now we just feel loss," Brooke Bishop said. Bishop and her mother, Tammy Cornell own Brooker T's Cafe. It caught fire last week, months...
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
A portion of Battleground Avenue to be temporarily closed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Battleground Avenue in Greensboro will be closed for four days, according to city officials. From October 10 to October 13, Battleground Avenue between Westridge Road and Edney Ridge Road will be closed. The City of Greensboro is conducting a sewer line inspection where...
Cooking incident cause of fire at Hardee's in Burlington on Maple Avenue
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A cooking incident at a Hardee’s in Burlington has left over $20,000 worth of damages. Burlington Fire said the fire happened Wednesday on Maple Avenue at around 10 a.m. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes after being called out to the fire. The fire...
Kernersville resident in medical distress rescued by NCDOT employees
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two NCDOT workers have recently been recognized by the Town of Kernersville for providing medical aid to a resident in need. John P. Coleman and Jeremy Shoffner, two transportation supervisors with NCDOT Division 9 Roadside Environmental, were driving through Kernersville when they noticed someone on their front porch in medical distress. […]
Forget the kitten in the tree! High Point Fire Department, animal control officer help a different kind of pet in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter rescuing a kitten stuck in a tree is almost a cliche at this point. First responders helping folks with stranded pets is definitely part of the job, but High Point Fire Department got a pretty unusual call this week! They posted on their Facebook that Engine Three came […]
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
WXII 12
Burlington restaurant damaged after fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A fast food restaurant in Burlington is damaged after a fire. It happened Tuesday night at the Hardees on Maple Avenue. The Burlington Fire Department said the fire started in the hood system over cooking equipment. They didn't specify what exactly caused the fire. Officials did...
