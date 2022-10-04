ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGRZ TV

Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
EAST AURORA, NY
WGRZ TV

Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse. If Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation. Poyer has had four...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills’ Von Miller spills the tea on one of the NFL’s hottest mysteries

Von Miller is back at it again. Miller has been incredibly vocal since joining the Bills about his recruitment of O’Dell Beckham Jr. The two were teammates with the Rams during their most recent Super Bowl victory. After many months, Miller has finally come clean on some huge developments...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Steelers: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) Limited participation. CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) OL Mason Cole (foot) WR Diontae Johnson (hip)
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers

One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday. Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox,...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 5: Bills solidify top spot with comeback win over Ravens

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders. Here are the rankings heading into Week 5: Super Bowl contenders 1. Buffalo Bills (3-1, No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-1, No. 2) 3. Philadelphia Eagles (4-0, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen Talks Lamar Jackson Contract, Tua’s Injury, Playing w/ Stefon Diggs

Josh Allen joins Von Miller to speak about Lamar Jackson deserving a max contract, Tua's injury, his hopes for the Bills season and more in the second episode of Bleacher Report's The Voncast. 0:00: Intro 23:13- Josh Allen throws up before each game 26:46- Aaron Judge hits #62, Josh played baseball 27:12- Von being around a lot of great QBs 27:43- If Von could add a former teammate to the Bills/Odell conversation 28:50: Von discussing Josh’s energy he brings to the team and off the field 30:03- How long Josh has been playing golf 30:35- Von designing his house around his teammates 31:26- Josh on team comradery and hanging out with teammates 32:21- Favorite golf course 33:53- Von’s first time hanging out with Josh 35:10- Josh reminds Von of Will Ferrell/if the Bills were a movie characters convo 37:00 - what if the Broncos drafted Josh over Bradley Chubb 38:41 - Stefon Diggs conversation 39:48- Josh calls Stefon the best WR in the game and his brother 40:24- Von calls Josh and Stefon the best QB/WR duo in the league and best QB/WR duos discussion 41:47- Josh Allen handshakes 42:50- Diggs wants to grow old with Josh/relationship with Diggs 44:15- what defenses and players that give him trouble 47:05 - ranch or blue cheese 47:32- has Josh ever played defense and has Von ever played offense 49:25- Von wants his son to play QB 49:44- how do the Bills reach the Super Bowl 51:41- Conclusion.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills Make Four Practice Squad Moves Including Re-Signing DT Justin Zimmer

Buffalo also signed CB Jordan Miller and released DT C.J. Brewer and DT Prince Emili to make room. DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Zimmer, 29, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the season.
NFL
FanSided

