benitolink.com
Why the trash talk?
It’s a dirty subject, but it’s one that needs to be cleared up: the John Smith Road Landfill. For 30 years, the landfill, located at 2650 John Smith Road near Hollister, has accepted out-of-county trash as a source of revenue for San Benito County—a decision that has since sparked debate among county residents. At that time, the landfill was operated by the county.
benitolink.com
Civil Grand Jury positions open
The Superior Court of California in San Benito County is located at 450 Fourth Street in Hollister. The court's website states the civil grand jury has two functions: Weighing allegations of misconduct against public officials and acting as the public’s “watchdog” by investigating and reporting upon various matters of county, city and special district governments. File photo.
KSBW.com
Local leaders approve developer for new affordable housing project in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — More affordable housing is coming to Monterey County. On Tuesday night, county supervisors along with Salinas City leaders approved a developer for a proposed affordable-housing project in Salinas— a major step to moving forward. The project is planned to be on 855 Laurel Drive, which...
pajaronian.com
Santa Cruz County Fair Board fires Dave Kegebein
WATSONVILLE—In a 7-2 vote Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Fair Board terminated Fairgrounds Manager Dave Kegebein’s employment, a decision that generated outcry from members of the public. Board Members Jody Belgard and Loretta Estrada voted no. “This is probably the darkest and most difficult day this board has...
benitolink.com
2022 General Election: Gavilan College Dist. 7
Gavilan Joint Community College Board of Trustees District 7 candidates Irma Gonzalez and Jose Martinez-Saldana. Photos courtesy of candidates. Irma C. Gonzalez and Jose Martinez-Saldana are running for the Gavilan Joint Community College Board of Trustees District 7 seat representing parts of Aromas, San Juan Bautista, Ridgemark, Tres Pinos, and parts of Hollister. Trustees serve a four-year term.
cityofsoledad.com
Economic Development Updates for Soledad
Please join us in listening to our Community & Economic Development Director Bryan Swanson talk about some exciting updates for new business development in Soledad. His entire department has been working hard to get the kinds of businesses here in town that residents need.
Morgan Hill Times
Anderson Dam project reaches ‘milestone’
Construction crews and Valley Water officials recently reached a “milestone” on the $576-million Anderson Dam Seismic Retrofit Project in east Morgan Hill, with the completion of a massive concrete and “soil nail” wall next to the existing dam, according to water district staff. The wall is...
KSBW.com
'I'm going to be homeless;' CSUMB students given surprise housing bill
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, two days after rent was due, students at California State University, Monterey Bay were informed that for the past two months they were undercharged for housing. Now, the university is trying to collect payment. Factoring in the 10-day grace period, the final day for...
benitolink.com
San Benito County CattleWomen recognize outstanding member
Every year, the San Benito County CattleWomen recognize one of their most dedicated and active members of the association. This year’s CattleWoman of the Year award went to Cheri Holiday, a longtime member and advocate for the beef industry. She was recognized at the CattleWomen’s Summer BBQ on Sept. 17 at the Brigantino Barn.
benitolink.com
SBC elections official receives the highest election professional designation
Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department. The San Benito County Elections Department announced Francisco Diaz, 35, has been designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA), the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country as of August 2022. According to the release, the CERA designation is...
foodmanufacturing.com
California Sees Extended Strawberry Peak
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — To meet increasing consumer demand for the sweet, red berry everybody loves, California strawberry production is expected to hit its second highest season on record, extending peak season well into fall. As the country's leading producer of strawberries growing 90% of all strawberries produced in the...
benitolink.com
Heritage Foundation Hog sold for $82,000
The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s San Benito County Fair saw an outpouring of funds and community support for young agriculturalists and the 261 animal projects that crossed the auction block on Oct. 1. The capstone of the auction was the 2022 Heritage Hog, selling for $314 a pound and raising $82,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation.
benitolink.com
Alzheimer’s Association holding forum Oct. 12
The Alzheimer’s Association and Del Mar Caregiver Resource Center is holding a forum about Alzheimer’s and dementia Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Community Foundation Epicenter in Hollister. The release said residents can learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss in this community-focused listening...
KSBW.com
Avian flu detected in Santa Cruz County, first on Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A positive case of avian influence, commonly known as the bird flu, has been found in Santa Cruz County. According to county officials, three wild birds in the county were found to be carrying the disease. "While this particular strain of the virus poses minimal...
benitolink.com
Teri Lopez Juarez
On September 29, 2022, at 2:15 pm, Teri (Nana) Juarez passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones after battling an unexpected illness. She is survived by her children Christina Juarez (Carlos Ramos), Yvette Juarez, John Paul Juarez (Kammie Osborn); her siblings Cruz Arballo (Augie), David Talavera (Angie), Angie Miranda, and Diane Miranda; 17 grandchildren; Carlos Ramos, Erica Lopez (Noe), Alisha Ramos, Phylicia Ramos (Thomas Cerna), Alexander Declet, Desiree Torres, Amariah Juarez, Alexandra Ramos, Georgina Patino, Junior Torres, Jenny Carpenter (Josh), Andrew Ramos, Albert Juarez, Kailoni Chavarria (Eric), Kaia Patino, Lathan Juarez, and Nyla Juarez, and 5 great-grandchildren; Roman Lopez, Amaya Ramirez, Camila Rosas-Cardenas, Elena Lopez, and Christopher Cano, her godson Nick Rabago and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Tereso de Jesus Vasquez Miranda, her mother Katie Lopez Bisceglia, her brother Jesse Lopez Miranda, her sister Rachel Rushing, and her niece Deanna Vasquez.
Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bird Flu is making its way through the United States, with three cases already detected in Santa Cruz County. The Monterey Bay Aquarium said it's taking preventative measures to ensure none of its feathered friends catch the virus. The Sandy Shore Aviary walkthrough will be temporarily closed to the public. The The post Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns appeared first on KION546.
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Who Is Jesus Salgado? Man Arrested After California Family Found Dead
"There is a special place in hell for this guy," Merced County's sheriff said about the suspect.
sanbenito.com
Hollister native builds on Seabees’ 80-year legacy
Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Adon Olivares, a Hollister native, is one of those sailors. “My grandfather served in the Army and my dad also served, so I wanted to follow in...
KSBW.com
Asian community cultural center heavily damaged in Salinas Chinatown fire
SALINAS, Calif. — A structure fire Tuesday morning in the Chinatown area of Salinas damaged two businesses. The fire was concentrated in the Lotus Inn, but spread to the Republic Cafe next door, Salinas Fire reported. The inn was heavily damaged, with burns on the first and second floors...
