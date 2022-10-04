ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area

TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
sanantoniomag.com

10 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Artpace San Antonio’s 19th annual public art festival is returning to Houston Street downtown this year. View large-scale murals by several featured artists as well as by school and community groups. There will also be a community mural that guests can contribute to. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Houston Street between Presa and Flores.
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

