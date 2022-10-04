Read full article on original website
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
Bakudan Ramen to open second San Antonio restaurant in Stone Oak
The restaurant is known for its ramen bowls.
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.
Things to know about San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival
Bring your appetite.
San Antonio’s favorite breakfast tacos as zodiac signs
Are you a corn or flour tortilla?
Barbie Malibu truck to pop up in San Antonio for 50th anniversary tour
The 'original California girl' is going to The Shops.
KENS 5
5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area
TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
San Antonio has the cheapest hotel rates in the nation, survey shows
San Antonio falls on the bottom of this list.
sanantoniomag.com
10 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Artpace San Antonio’s 19th annual public art festival is returning to Houston Street downtown this year. View large-scale murals by several featured artists as well as by school and community groups. There will also be a community mural that guests can contribute to. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Houston Street between Presa and Flores.
Plans Revealed For New Texas Bar With Ferris Wheel
The highly-anticipated spot will also be available for private events.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman turns 110 years old, joining rare list of supercentenarians
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is celebrating a big birthday, putting her in very rarified air. Rose Mary Degrasse of San Antonio turned 110-years-old. She was born in Oct. 4, 1912. On Tuesday, she became a super centenarian, of which there are fewer than 70 still alive in...
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
Depeche Mode to perform in San Antonio for 2023 world tour
Tickets go on sale Oct. 7.
San Antonio's Elsewhere previews new bar, Ferris wheel on Northside
There will be an event pavilion as well.
Iconic San Antonio costume shop Starline to close after 50 years in business
Starline Costumes is best known for designing the mascots of the San Antonio Spurs and Missions sports teams.
mySanAntonio.com
