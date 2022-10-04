ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

quicksie983.com

Fatal Crash in Meade County

A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

wdrb.com

14news.com

Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OWENSBORO, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 arrested after human remains found in Owensboro storage unit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after human remains were found in a tote in a storage unit in Owensboro. According to the Daviess County Sheriff, an investigation began last Friday after a person said they hadn't seen a young girl for a while. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and...
OWENSBORO, KY
wdrb.com

Missing 30-year-old Louisville man found safe, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing, endangered man. Police said that 30-year-old Jorge Martinez called his family and told them he was "lost and confused" in downtown Louisville. He has been missing since Tuesday. He requires medication that he...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Body of missing 9-year-old girl found in storage unit in Owensboro

The body of a missing nine-year-old girl has been found in a storage unit in Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Friday responded to a missing person complaint after nine-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez went missing from the care of her father, 31-year-old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Cheyenne Porter.
Wave 3

Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

