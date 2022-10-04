Read full article on original website
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
wdrb.com
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
WLKY.com
Woman died by suicide at UPS Worldport in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police said a woman died at the UPS Worldport on Wednesday night, and her death has been ruled a suicide. Several employees reached out to WLKY about an incident that night. It happened just before 11 p.m. at the airport on Grade Lane. We're...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
wdrb.com
Teenage girl injured in Algonquin Parkway drive-by shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
Wave 3
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
wdrb.com
2 people hospitalized after serious crash on Gene Snyder near I-64 early Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway near I-64 early Wednesday that caused traffic delays during the morning commute. It happened around 7 a.m. That's when Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a crash involving two vehicles in...
wdrb.com
LMPD looking for hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run on West Broadway. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway in the 3400 block of West Broadway. Mitchell said...
k105.com
Grayson Co. woman involved in fatal accident in Meade Co.
A Grayson County woman has been involved in fatal accident in Meade County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:50, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on Dixie Highway near Muldraugh. Police said the preliminary investigation showed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, was traveling north...
wdrb.com
Fatal crash closes lanes of Dixie Highway in Muldraugh, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, shut down all lanes of Dixie Highway on Monday evening for nearly two hours. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 31 W at the top of the hill in Muldraugh. The road was...
Coroner identifies woman who died in Jacobs neighborhood after being hit by vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in the Jacobs neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person hit on Berry Boulevard near...
14news.com
Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County man is facing a murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thursday. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of West 10th Street around 11:40 p.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit
DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
wdrb.com
2 arrested after human remains found in Owensboro storage unit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after human remains were found in a tote in a storage unit in Owensboro. According to the Daviess County Sheriff, an investigation began last Friday after a person said they hadn't seen a young girl for a while. Jose Gomez-Alvarez and...
wdrb.com
Missing 30-year-old Louisville man found safe, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to find a missing, endangered man. Police said that 30-year-old Jorge Martinez called his family and told them he was "lost and confused" in downtown Louisville. He has been missing since Tuesday. He requires medication that he...
k105.com
Body of missing 9-year-old girl found in storage unit in Owensboro
The body of a missing nine-year-old girl has been found in a storage unit in Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Friday responded to a missing person complaint after nine-year-old Alianna Maya Gomez-Alvarez went missing from the care of her father, 31-year-old Jose Gomez-Alvarez and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Cheyenne Porter.
Wave 3
Stolen Jefferson County K-9 police cruiser found in field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A K-9 police cruiser stolen from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning has been recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Carl Yates said the cruiser was stolen early in the morning from their fenced-in pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road. Yates said it...
