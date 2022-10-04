Florida’s Senators Survey Damage as Southwest Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, Florida’s two U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–met with officials in Southwest Florida as the region recovers from Hurricane Ian.

Rubio and U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., met with officials in Hardee, DeSoto and Charlotte Counties and surveyed the damage. Rubio’s office noted the senator is “preparing to push a major disaster supplemental spending measure through Congress.”

Scott visited the Lee County Emergency Operations Center to meet with first responders before heading to First Assembly of God in Fort Myers to meet with volunteers helping with the recovery, including those with Convoy of Hope.

“Floridians are hurting, but we have the world’s best emergency management working around the clock to help families respond and recover to the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. Here in Southwest Florida, our law enforcement, emergency management personnel, first responders and community partners, like Convoy of Hope and First Assembly of God, have worked nonstop and we can’t thank them enough. So many of these folks have suffered damage to their own homes, but they are still showing up every day to help our neighbors get back on their feet. There is still so much work to do, but we will get through this together. Florida is strong. We will rebuild, and we will recover,” Scott said.