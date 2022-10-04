Read full article on original website
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.
Benzinga
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
Stocks Today: Stocks Down as Wall Street Struggles to Restart Rally
Stocks were edging lower Thursday as Wall Street looked to break out of its recent slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 184 points, or 0.61%, to 30,089 at last check, while the S&P 500 lost 0.49% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.25%. Stocks had ticked briefly higher late...
3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Above 5%
A high-yield payout that increases every year could attract bear market investments.
Stocks end Wednesday slightly lower following huge two-day surge
Maybe that October market rally has some legs after all?
US News and World Report
Stocks Slip, Yields Climb on Oil, Economy Worries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A two-day stock rally lost steam Wednesday, as Wall Street turned lower and Treasury yields regained ground as the prospect of higher oil prices and continued Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on investors. U.S. stocks stepped back from steep losses but remained lower in midday trading, after opening...
Stocks close lower again on Wall Street, still up for week
A choppy day of trading ended with stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, though indexes have managed to hold onto most of their sizeable gains from a big rally at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 1% after having been up 0.4% in the early going....
Apple Supplier Foxconn Posts Record Q3 Revenue: Says 'Cautiously Positive' On Q4 Outlook
Apple Inc. AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd HNHPF, operating as Foxconn, said the company is "cautiously positive" about the outlook for the fourth quarter. What Happened: The company said “the dynamics of inflation, the pandemic, and the supply chain still need to be closely monitored,” and added that the outlook for the entire year has been maintained as stated in the earnings call in August.
teslarati.com
Tesla gains ‘investment grade’ rating at S&P following strong YTD ’22
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained its “investment grade” rating from the S&P today, moving from BB+ to BBB, based on the company’s strong performance in 2022 so far. Tesla gained the BBB rating on Thursday, officially moving out of the “Junk” category and into “Investment Grade,” which is considered “from best quality to good quality but somewhat vulnerable to changing economic conditions,” according to Thompson-Reuters Practical Law.
Exxon Mobil Is A Buy With Signs Of Strong Third-Quarter Earnings, Says Bank Of America
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading 4.6% higher to $99.63 on Wednesday following a new 8-K filing that indicates strong third-quarter earnings that will likely be above consensus estimates and puts management on track to achieve its cash target of $20-$30 billion within the third quarter, according to Bank of America’s Securities division.
Recap: McCormick & Co Q3 Earnings
McCormick & Co MKC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. McCormick & Co missed estimated earnings by 26.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.94. Revenue was up $47.00 million from...
US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones dropped by around 40 points in the previous session. US stocks saw a major surge earlier during the week, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest two-session rise since 2020. The Challenger job-cut...
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
teslarati.com
Dissecting Tesla’s Q3 2022 delivery count, and why it missed expectations
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its Delivery and Production numbers for Q3 2022 on Sunday, and while the automaker delivered its most productive quarter as a company yet, it missed Wall Street’s expectations. But, there’s a lot more to take away from the figures than just a company record and a miss on analyst predictions.
kitco.com
Ivanhoe says Kamoa set new quarterly copper production record in Q3 2022
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kamoa-Kakula’s Phase 1 and 2 concentrator plants set a monthly production record in September...
Credit Suisse’s Horror Story, and Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Citigroup, Southwestern Energy and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Box, Citigroup, CF Industries, DocuSign, Livent, Mosaic, New Gold, Southwestern Energy and more.
