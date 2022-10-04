ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers

If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
TAMPA, FL
College Football News

Oregon vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Oregon (4-1), Arizona (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
TUCSON, AZ
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Washington State-USC

The USC Trojans host the Washington State Cougars Saturday afternoon for a Pac-12 college football battle in Southern California. The red-hot Trojans are 5-0 and are coming off a Week 5, 42-25 victory over Arizona State. The 4-1 Cougars are also coming off a win. They easily handled Cal by a score of 28-9 in Week 5. The only blemish on Washington State's record is a 44-41 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 4.
LOS ANGELES, CA
