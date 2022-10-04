Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Advanced analytics loved Utah’s latest win but didn’t like BYU’s. Who has the Utes ranked No. 4?
The Utes beat Oregon State with ease while BYU struggled to put away Utah State.
‘This is why we came to BYU’: Playing against Notre Dame, especially in Vegas, will be a thrill for Cougars
BYU football: Where are the No. 16 BYU Cougars staying in Las Vegas before they meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium?
College Football News
Oregon vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview
Oregon vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Oregon (4-1), Arizona (3-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 6: How to bet Washington State-USC
The USC Trojans host the Washington State Cougars Saturday afternoon for a Pac-12 college football battle in Southern California. The red-hot Trojans are 5-0 and are coming off a Week 5, 42-25 victory over Arizona State. The 4-1 Cougars are also coming off a win. They easily handled Cal by a score of 28-9 in Week 5. The only blemish on Washington State's record is a 44-41 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 4.
What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame vs. BYU
After a week off, Notre Dame is back in action for its annual Shamrock Series game, which is in Las Vegas this year. BYU is the school that gets to face the Irish in an event that typically goes Notre Dame’s way. Will it happen again?. Let’s look at...
