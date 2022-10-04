The High Holy Days provide us with the opportunity to reflect. We consider how we act, the behaviors we have toward others in our community and we reflect on how to improve ourselves and our communities. For some, it’s a reset or reaffirmation of our spiritual goals and commitments. In this time of reflection, we at the Cleveland Jewish News traditionally, for 8 years now, seek to highlight individuals who have done so much to better our community and the world during the prior year. They are making their voices heard in creating a better community for each of us. A better place to live, work, pray and a better place to play. That makes a difference for all of us. They are the CJN’s 18 Difference Makers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO