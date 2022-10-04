Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
Quest agrees to buy Ohio-based health system’s lab-testing business
Quest Diagnostics agreed to buy part of Summa Health’s outreach laboratory services business in an all-cash deal. The Akron, Ohio-based health system and Quest announced an agreement on Wednesday, while they didn’t disclose the terms. Quest will provide testing for physicians and patients served by LabCare Plus, Summa...
cleveland19.com
$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
Ohio’s Seven Brothers Distilling opens new tasting room, larger distillery in Ashtabula County
HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- Seven Brothers Distilling Co. has moved from Leroy Township in Lake County to Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County. The 10-year-old distillery now has a 1,800-square-foot tasting room and has more than quadrupled its production space. Visitors to the new facility, which opened in mid-August, can sample spirits, quaff craft cocktails and buy bottles to go. The spirits are also available in local state liquor stores.
Cleveland Jewish News
Meet the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers
The High Holy Days provide us with the opportunity to reflect. We consider how we act, the behaviors we have toward others in our community and we reflect on how to improve ourselves and our communities. For some, it’s a reset or reaffirmation of our spiritual goals and commitments. In this time of reflection, we at the Cleveland Jewish News traditionally, for 8 years now, seek to highlight individuals who have done so much to better our community and the world during the prior year. They are making their voices heard in creating a better community for each of us. A better place to live, work, pray and a better place to play. That makes a difference for all of us. They are the CJN’s 18 Difference Makers.
North Olmsted eyes county ARPA funds for repurposing rec center space into new field house
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- When it comes to modern recreational amenities, the desired offering in Northeast Ohio communities is that of an indoor field house, where Mother Nature can’t disrupt football and soccer games and practices. That’s exactly what city leaders in North Olmsted are envisioning with the proposed...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Brunswick Food Pantry’s new Pearl Road location open for business
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- After having to relocate earlier this year, there is one message Brunswick Food Pantry representatives want to get out to the community: They have moved, but they are very much still in business. Brunswick Food Pantry Co-Directors Bob and Phyllis Siedler said that after 10 years at...
Ignite Brewing Company to open new location in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Plans for a new Ignite Brewing Company location inside the upper level of the Swish 365 building at 1255 N. Carpenter Road are expected to be completed by early next year, Ignite representatives said this month. “We are super excited,” said Ignite District Manager Rachelle Halchak. “We...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ronayne, Weingart running for Cuyahoga County Executive
Candidates for Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart, engaged in a debate hosted by The City Club of Cleveland Sept. 20 in the grand ballroom of the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. The office of county executive was created 12 years ago by voters, and it has been eight years...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities report further enrollment declines for fall 2022 semester
Many of northeast Ohio’s largest public universities are continuing to see declines in their enrollment, continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic, changing demographics and other factors. Cleveland State University, the University of Akron, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University all saw enrollment declines this fall compared...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Independents announce 2022 restaurant week
Cleveland Independents’ Restaurant Week will return for its 15th year from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12. Similar to past years, the restaurant week format will be three-course, prix fixe meals for $36. Based on the range of offerings, prices may deviate up or down from the marketed price. Over...
cleveland19.com
Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Summit’ is coming to Cleveland, other Ohio cities through 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State and local officials converged in Cleveland on Wednesday morning with representatives from Forbes to make a “special announcement” aimed at attracting more entrepreneurs to the state. In 2023, the annual “30 Under 30 Summit” will be hosted by the city of Cleveland....
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great Scallops
After watching the thoroughly disappointing film Don't Worry Darling at the movie theater in Westlake, I was hungry and looking for a meal that wouldn't disappoint me like the movie had.
Cleveland Jewish News
Oicherman named Cleveland Foundation program director for arts
The Cleveland Foundation hired Boris Oicherman as its new program director for arts and culture, effective Sept. 19. Oicherman moved to Cleveland for the role, coming from the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis, where he served as the inaugural Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration. He lives in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood with his wife, Katya, who is also a curator, artist and researcher of textiles, and their son, Michael. New to the community, the family is still searching for a congregation to call their spiritual home.
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Shawrma Bro's Brings Quick-Serve Middle Eastern Food to Lyndhurst
As the name implies, this streamlined operation focuses almost exclusively on shawarma
mahoningmatters.com
A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
