Mentor, OH

medtechdive.com

Quest agrees to buy Ohio-based health system’s lab-testing business

Quest Diagnostics agreed to buy part of Summa Health’s outreach laboratory services business in an all-cash deal. The Akron, Ohio-based health system and Quest announced an agreement on Wednesday, while they didn’t disclose the terms. Quest will provide testing for physicians and patients served by LabCare Plus, Summa...
TWINSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

$30 million gift to Cleveland Clinic hopes to spark innovation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic announced it received a major gift hoping to spark innovation and solidify the chief executive officer’s position. The $30 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation means the exact title of the Clinic’s CEO will now be the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s Seven Brothers Distilling opens new tasting room, larger distillery in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD, Ohio -- Seven Brothers Distilling Co. has moved from Leroy Township in Lake County to Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County. The 10-year-old distillery now has a 1,800-square-foot tasting room and has more than quadrupled its production space. Visitors to the new facility, which opened in mid-August, can sample spirits, quaff craft cocktails and buy bottles to go. The spirits are also available in local state liquor stores.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Meet the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers

The High Holy Days provide us with the opportunity to reflect. We consider how we act, the behaviors we have toward others in our community and we reflect on how to improve ourselves and our communities. For some, it’s a reset or reaffirmation of our spiritual goals and commitments. In this time of reflection, we at the Cleveland Jewish News traditionally, for 8 years now, seek to highlight individuals who have done so much to better our community and the world during the prior year. They are making their voices heard in creating a better community for each of us. A better place to live, work, pray and a better place to play. That makes a difference for all of us. They are the CJN’s 18 Difference Makers.
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Mentor, OH
Mentor, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ignite Brewing Company to open new location in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Plans for a new Ignite Brewing Company location inside the upper level of the Swish 365 building at 1255 N. Carpenter Road are expected to be completed by early next year, Ignite representatives said this month. “We are super excited,” said Ignite District Manager Rachelle Halchak. “We...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ronayne, Weingart running for Cuyahoga County Executive

Candidates for Cuyahoga County Executive, Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart, engaged in a debate hosted by The City Club of Cleveland Sept. 20 in the grand ballroom of the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel. The office of county executive was created 12 years ago by voters, and it has been eight years...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Independents announce 2022 restaurant week

Cleveland Independents’ Restaurant Week will return for its 15th year from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12. Similar to past years, the restaurant week format will be three-course, prix fixe meals for $36. Based on the range of offerings, prices may deviate up or down from the marketed price. Over...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Cleveland Jewish News

Oicherman named Cleveland Foundation program director for arts

The Cleveland Foundation hired Boris Oicherman as its new program director for arts and culture, effective Sept. 19. Oicherman moved to Cleveland for the role, coming from the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis, where he served as the inaugural Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration. He lives in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood with his wife, Katya, who is also a curator, artist and researcher of textiles, and their son, Michael. New to the community, the family is still searching for a congregation to call their spiritual home.
CLEVELAND, OH
mahoningmatters.com

A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

