News On 6
Oklahoma To Use $125M To Build New Behavioral Health Hospitals
Oklahoma is going to use $125 million to build two new state behavioral health hospitals from the American Rescue Plan Act. Experts said the key word here is "access," and said as the construction starts near OSU Medical Center next June, they hope barriers to treatment are broken down. Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Chainsaw Crew To Help With Disaster Cleanup In Florida
More volunteers from Oklahoma are getting ready to go to Florida. A relief team is leaving Friday morning to prepare meals and help cleanup after Hurricane Ian. A chainsaw team in Claremore will join them. They're going out to break down some of the thousands of broken trees and limbs, but cleanup is only part of the job.
Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide. The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents. Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first...
Governor Stitt To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing For Justice Reform Bill Hb 4369
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will hold a ceremonial bill signing for justice reform bill HB 4369 on Wednesday. Governor Stitt will be joined by Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest as well as other advocates for criminal justice reform. The Governor's Office says House Bill 4369 incentivizes compliance with parole...
3 Die When Plane Hits Minnesota House; 2 Inside Home Survive
Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home - and their cat - were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south...
Gov. Stitt Appoints New Executive Director Of Department Of Tourism
Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of a new executive director of Oklahoma's Department of Tourism and Recreation. Shelley Zumwalt, previously the executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, has been announced as the new head of the department. This comes after the former director, Jerry Winchester, resigned due...
