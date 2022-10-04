ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma To Use $125M To Build New Behavioral Health Hospitals

Oklahoma is going to use $125 million to build two new state behavioral health hospitals from the American Rescue Plan Act. Experts said the key word here is "access," and said as the construction starts near OSU Medical Center next June, they hope barriers to treatment are broken down. Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide. The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents. Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first...
OKLAHOMA STATE
3 Die When Plane Hits Minnesota House; 2 Inside Home Survive

Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home - and their cat - were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Gov. Stitt Appoints New Executive Director Of Department Of Tourism

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of a new executive director of Oklahoma's Department of Tourism and Recreation. Shelley Zumwalt, previously the executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, has been announced as the new head of the department. This comes after the former director, Jerry Winchester, resigned due...
OKLAHOMA STATE

