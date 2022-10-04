Read full article on original website
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean military and political officials said Saturday they are on alert for the possible firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea. The South Korean military confirmed it has detected signs that Pyongyang is readying a possible SLBM launch off its eastern coast, the...
U.S., allies respond to North Korea’s missile test over Japan
The U.S., South Korea and Japan responded to North Korea’s most provocative missile test in years with a show of strength. North Korea launched a missile over Japan, at a range long enough to reach U.S. territory in Guam.Oct. 4, 2022.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket
South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over main island
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime.
Biden affirms U.S. support for Japan after North Korea missile launch
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden reinforced Washington's "ironclad commitment" to Japan's defense during a phone call with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile, the White House said.
North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea
PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a show of defiance, North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Thursday, hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The naval forces of South Korea, the United States and Japan will stage their major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's recent series of missile tests.
Japan warned people to 'seek shelter immediately' after North Korea fired a missile toward the east following a spate of launch tests
Japan's Disaster and Crisis Management Information said in a later tweet that the missile had since passed over the Pacific Ocean.
South Korea accidentally hit its own base with missile while warning the North
Should we be worried about South Korea's capabilities?
Voice of America
US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Korean Missile Launch
In response to North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, on Wednesday the U.S. and South Korea ran precision bombing exercises and launched their own series of missiles. However, the Biden administration said it remained open to dialogue with Pyongyang. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Japan reacts to North Korean missile overhead
North Korea launched a missile over Japan this morning, for the first time since 2017. Alerts went off in Tokyo and other northern cities at 7:30 a.m., and there was fear and confusion about how to take cover. From Tokyo, reporter Thisanka Siripala tells host Carolyn Beeler about the reaction to the missile launch, and how Japanese leaders are responding.
Voice of America
Japan, South Korea Urge UN Security Council Response to North Korea
United nations/seoul/washington — Japan and South Korea urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to send a "clear and unequivocal" message to North Korea, following its latest and most dangerous launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan. "This council should be mindful that it is being tested...
Voice of America
North Korea Launches Missiles as US Aircraft Carrier Returns to Peninsula
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) early Thursday, as diplomats at the U.N. Security Council were locked in debate over how to respond to the launch of another missile over Japan two days earlier. North Korea's latest ballistic missile test marked the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Accuses China, Russia of Enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. "The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed blanket protection from two...
Voice of America
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 28-October 5, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States requested an emergency meeting Wednesday to address North Korea's "dangerous and reckless" test firing of a long-range ballistic missile over Japan the previous day. Blinken said the U.S. was taking "appropriate, defensive deterrence steps" with allies and partners in response to North Korea's latest provocation. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters this week that the U.S. was still assessing North Korea's launch — the 39th ballistic missile launch in 2022 — saying it "posed an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public" and was destabilizing the region.
Voice of America
North Korea's latest missile launch is 'destabilizing,' White House says
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch is destabilizing, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden reached out to regional allies and reaffirmed American support.
