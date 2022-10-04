ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket

South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
Benzinga

Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un

U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
AOL Corp

North Korea fires missile after Harris leaves South Korea

PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a show of defiance, North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Thursday, hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.
Voice of America

US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Korean Missile Launch

In response to North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, on Wednesday the U.S. and South Korea ran precision bombing exercises and launched their own series of missiles. However, the Biden administration said it remained open to dialogue with Pyongyang. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
World

Japan reacts to North Korean missile overhead

North Korea launched a missile over Japan this morning, for the first time since 2017. Alerts went off in Tokyo and other northern cities at 7:30 a.m., and there was fear and confusion about how to take cover. From Tokyo, reporter Thisanka Siripala tells host Carolyn Beeler about the reaction to the missile launch, and how Japanese leaders are responding.
Voice of America

Japan, South Korea Urge UN Security Council Response to North Korea

United nations/seoul/washington — Japan and South Korea urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to send a "clear and unequivocal" message to North Korea, following its latest and most dangerous launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan. "This council should be mindful that it is being tested...
Voice of America

North Korea Launches Missiles as US Aircraft Carrier Returns to Peninsula

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) early Thursday, as diplomats at the U.N. Security Council were locked in debate over how to respond to the launch of another missile over Japan two days earlier. North Korea's latest ballistic missile test marked the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Accuses China, Russia of Enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. "The DPRK (North Korea) has enjoyed blanket protection from two...
Voice of America

America's Biggest Ship Deploys in North Atlantic Amid Looming Russian Threat

Pentagon — The United States' newest and most advanced aircraft carrier has embarked on its first deployment to train with allies and patrol the high seas of the Atlantic amid increased tensions across the globe. The USS Gerald R. Ford began its deployment in the North Atlantic on Tuesday...
Voice of America

State Department Recap: September 28-October 5, 2022

State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States requested an emergency meeting Wednesday to address North Korea's "dangerous and reckless" test firing of a long-range ballistic missile over Japan the previous day. Blinken said the U.S. was taking "appropriate, defensive deterrence steps" with allies and partners in response to North Korea's latest provocation. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters this week that the U.S. was still assessing North Korea's launch — the 39th ballistic missile launch in 2022 — saying it "posed an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public" and was destabilizing the region.
Voice of America

Solomon Islands Signed Pacific Agreement after China References Removed

Solomon Islands agreed to sign an agreement between the United States and more than 12 Pacific nations. But it did so only after indirect references to China were removed, Solomon Islands' foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to choose...
