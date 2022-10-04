Read full article on original website
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reason for the War Against Israel and the West
As soon as it emerged that Israel’s acting Prime Minister Yair Lapid would tell the United Nations General Assembly this week that he supports the establishment of a Palestinian state, he was engulfed by outrage, incredulity and dismay. Critics charged that he was endangering Israel’s security by seeking to...
The Jewish Press
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis
In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
Palestinian Farmer Unearths 1,500-Year-Old Byzantine Mosaic in the Gaza Strip
A Palestinian farmer unearthed a large Byzantine mosaic while planting an olive tree, Heritage Daily reports. The farmer, Suleiman al-Nabahin, uncovered the mosaic in the Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza strip, where approximately 30,000 Palestinians live without access to a working sewage system or potable water. People in Gaza are working alongside archaeologists from the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem to safely excavate the mosaic and have thus for exposed several large panels. “These are the most beautiful mosaic floors discovered in Gaza, both in terms of the quality of the graphic representation and the complexity of...
Israel Must Reject a Terrible Natural Gas Deal With Hezbollah | Opinion
The recipe for compromise is simple: Israel accepts all Lebanon's territorial claims and redraws its borders.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
The Jewish Press
Biden Administration, American Jews Worry Over Ben Gvir’s Rise in Israel
The rising popularity of Otzma Yehudit chairperson MK Itamar Ben Gvir is prompting senior Biden Administration officials to express concern that the right-wing attorney may become a minister in Israel’s next government, according to a report published Thursday by the Hebrew-language edition of Israel Hayom. But Jewish organizations in...
Israeli Right Condemns Lapid Over Two States Speech at U.N.
Prime minister Yair Lapid said a two-state solution with Palestine would be the "right thing for Israel's security."
No place like home: my bitter return to Palestine
At 22 years old, I set foot in my country for the first time. My parents were Palestinian, but in 1970 they had gone into exile. We had been living in Cyprus after fleeing the war in Lebanon. Now, a new era of reconciliation had arrived. A year or so after the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) were signed, we were finally allowed to go back. It was exciting to return to our ancestral home after all these years. Our extended family in the Galilee, especially my grandparents, were overjoyed, and we were swamped in a tide of love. I was thrilled to finally return. I wanted a country. I wanted not to feel like a foreigner any more. This was a dream come true. The years of statelessness were behind us. But going home was much harder than I imagined, for all of us.
‘It’s going to explode’: young Palestinians look to the gun amid Israeli offensive
Israel’s Operation Breakwater aims to reduce the enemy’s ability to attack, but seems to be galvanising a new generation of fighters
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
The Jewish Press
Support Growing for Itamar Ben Gvir as Government Minister
Israeli support is growing for the possibility of a ministerial post for right-wing Otzma Yehudit chair and MK Itamar Ben Gvir, as seen in the latest poll by Israel Hayom and Ma’agar Mochot conducted at the start of the week — but the deadlock between the right and left remains.
Israeli Forces Deliberately Killed Palestinian American Journalist, Report Shows
Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces in May while reporting from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, was deliberately and repeatedly targeted, along with her colleagues, despite being clearly identified as a member of the press, a new report released Tuesday concludes. The...
I Was Canceled for Criticizing Israel
On Monday, September 26, I delivered a video monologue as part of my job as a rotating co-host for The Hill TV’s political commentary show, Rising. I’d been a weekly guest on the show for three years, and this was my first “Radar”—an op-ed delivered straight to the camera. It was also my last. On September 28, I was fired.In my years as a contributor on the show, there were no complaints about my performance. I had recently begun guest-hosting and even shot a pilot for another show that I had pitched to The Hill TV (the video arm of...
Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad compares anti-regime unrest to Georgia Floyd protests: 'Where are they now?'
Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad says the ongoing protests in Iran have a real chance of changing the regime's Islamist laws as thousands of women have cast aside their hijabs.
One man killed, two journalists injured during Israeli military raid in West Bank
A Palestinian man was killed and two journalists shot and injured by Israeli forces during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said Wednesday.
Thousands attend funeral for 7-year-old who died, Palestinians say, in Israeli troops chase
Thousands of Palestinians turned out Friday to mourn a seven-year-old Palestinian boy who died, his father said, while being chased by Israeli troops on Thursday -- an account rejected by the Israeli army but which prompted the US State Department to call for an investigation.
Recognising Palestine is the first step to peace in the Middle East
Your editorial (The Guardian view on moving the British embassy to Jerusalem: don’t do it, 27 September) argues that moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would tear up the commitment to any meaningful two-state solution. But it could have the opposite effect if such a move were preceded by the simultaneous recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and East Jerusalem as the capital of the prospective Palestinian state. First, though, Britain would have to join the 139 states that have already recognised Palestine.
Israel army clears itself in death of 7-year-old Palestinian
ââThe Israeli military on Thursday cleared itself of wrongdoing in the death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy whose family says he “died of fear” after an encounter with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.The United States, European Union and United Nations had demanded an investigation into the death of second-grader Rayan Suleiman, which became the latest lightning rod in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as outraged Palestinians blamed Israel for his death last week.Rayan’s parents allege he was chased by Israeli soldiers on his way home from school and that he collapsed when troops appeared at his home in the...
Voice of America
Lebanon, Israel Close to Maritime Gas Deal
Amman, Jordan — Lebanon and Israel appear close to completing a maritime deal that would permit offshore natural gas exploration and potentially defuse a historic conflict between the Jewish state and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, Lebanon’s powerbroker. The Qana natural gas field in the eastern Mediterranean has long been disputed by Israel and Lebanon, which have been technically at war for decades.
