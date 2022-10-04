Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data
China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
China tones down rhetoric on Taiwan after U.S. and Canadian ships transit strait
China says that it is inevitable self-governing Taiwan will come under its control but that it would promote efforts to achieve the aim peacefully.
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
AOL Corp
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
North Korea Missile Fired Over Japan Was in Range of U.S. Territory
The missile launched over Japan reportedly flew more than 2,800 miles. The U.S. island territory of Guam is located about 2,100 miles from North Korea.
U.S., allies respond to North Korea’s missile test over Japan
The U.S., South Korea and Japan responded to North Korea’s most provocative missile test in years with a show of strength. North Korea launched a missile over Japan, at a range long enough to reach U.S. territory in Guam.Oct. 4, 2022.
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
US News and World Report
U.S., Japanese Fighter Jets Carry Out Drills After North Korea Missile Launch
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fighter jets from the United States and Japan carried out joint drills on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan following North Korea's first test-firing of a ballistic missile over Japan in five years, the U.S. military said. "Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea...
Taiwan will treat Chinese military flights into its airspace as 'first strike,' defense minister says
Chinese fighter jets or drones that intrude into Taiwan's territorial airspace will be regarded as a "first strike," Taiwan's Defense Minister warned Wednesday, as the island seeks to step-up its defenses in response to Beijing's military pressure.
americanmilitarynews.com
Japan responds to rising China-Taiwan tensions by militarizing its remote islands
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Japan plans to beef up defenses on its remote islands in the East China Sea in preparation for a Taiwan Strait crisis, a move reflecting official strategic thinking but one likely to annoy China. The Japanese...
Solomon Islands Sides With U.S. in Major Blow to China's Pacific Ambitions
Washington and Beijing are vying for influence in the Pacific region amid increasing tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Navy Reassures Pacific Islands on Climate Change and China
The Secretary of the Navy’s address to Pacific Island nations was meant to commit the United States to combat climate change—and Chinese expansionism. The U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, recently addressed a grouping of Pacific Island nations, voicing his concerns about the devastating effects climate change could have, particularly against these low-lying countries.
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over main island
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime.
msn.com
Solomon Islands rejects Biden’s Pacific deal
The Solomon Islands has refused to sign a new regional agreement that Pacific Island countries have been negotiating with the United States in recent weeks, according to Australia's ABC. The island nation has sent a diplomatic letter to its regional partners on Monday informing them of its rejection of the...
nationalinterest.org
Marines Stationed in Australia Test Out Capabilities to Win Indo-Pacific War
The Indo-Pacific is the world’s largest ocean and the United States’ largest combat command—and the Marine Corps wants to overcome the tyranny of distance. United States Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, the Corp’s presence in Australia, conducted a “trans-pacific tactical redeployment” of both forces and equipment, relying on aviation elements to put the Marine Corps’ reaction time and long-range air assets to the test.
US Pledges More Than $800 Million To Pacific Islands To Thwart China
WASHINGTON — The White House announced Thursday that it intends to invest $810 million in new aid for the Pacific Island region as part of a renewed effort to combat China’s influence and rebuild decades-old diplomatic relationships that have been strained by American abuse and neglect. The funds...
