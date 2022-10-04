ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

SFGate

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

California Governor Pledges Climate Action Alongside Pacific Coast Leaders

Gov. Gavin Newsom and three other heads of Pacific Coast governments reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate on climate action, made in efforts to expedite and expand a low-carbon economy. Leaders of British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California signed off a new Statement of Cooperation on Thursday to pledge making a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Pilot killed when small plane crashes on California peak

JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a rocky mountain slope in Southern California, authorities said. Rescue crews responded around midday Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a plane in distress near Jamul in eastern San Diego County, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.
JAMUL, CA
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Evening" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

