monitordaily.com
American Banker Announces The Most Powerful Women in Banking Honorees
American Banker released the names of the 2022 honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The program celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Thasunda Brown Duckett’s new position as CEO of TIAA lands her on The Most Powerful Women in Finance list for the first time. Titi Cole’s promotion to CEO of legacy franchises at Citi moved her up to The Most Powerful Women in Banking.
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
geekwire.com
Bill Gates sees Gates Foundation winding down in 25 years — with Melinda French Gates and himself still at the helm
In a recent interview at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit, Bill Gates shared that the plan is to wind down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 25 years. “That’s probably the period of time where Melinda and I will be around to help make sure it stays on track,” Gates said at the conference in New York City. “We think spending all the money in that timeframe makes sense. So we’ll be shifting money over more and more, we committed to raise the spend level up.”
geekwire.com
Report: Amazon freezes corporate hiring for its retail business for remainder of year
Amazon is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report from The New York Times on Tuesday. The Seattle tech giant is the latest to slow hiring plans amid the broader economic downturn and high inflation. Others including Google and Meta have also put the brakes on employee additions.
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of Black Men XCEL
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique visitors per month, announced its annual Black Men XCEL Conference returns in person after a two-year hiatus to National Harbor, Md. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 14, the three-day event will focus on the...
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
ffnews.com
Investall Announces Hiring of New Chief Executive Officer
Investall, the New York FinTech and data science company that provides wealth managers and consumers groundbreaking data science-powered risk analytics and investment technology, is excited to announce Wall Street E-Commerce expert Steve Cortright has joined Investall as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead our innovative FinTech company into the next inflection point of growth.
Robert Kiyosaki Has a Million-Dollar Brand, Faces Fraud Claims
Despite Rich Dad, Poor Dad fame, Robert Kiyosaki has experienced several bankruptcies and plenty of criticism over his financial philosophy. The author and seminar brand leader hasn’t always been entirely forthcoming about how he makes money. Now, he claims to know how Americans can protect their assets. Is Kiyosaki a financial guru or fraudster? Here's what we know.
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
Markets are starting to act super strange
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York CNN Business — Investors are tightening their neck braces...
The Verge
Amazon curbs corporate retail hiring for the rest of 2022
According to a report by Karen Weise of The New York Times, Amazon is freezing corporate hiring for its retail business for the remainder of 2022 in an effort to hedge its bets against a rough economic forecast. The hiring freeze includes all corporate and technology positions for Amazon’s retail...
protocol.com
Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down
David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
TechCrunch
Humaans raises $15M to simplify HR tasks like onboarding
Part of the reason HR work today is so demanding is the lack of effective tools to help accomplish aspects of the job, according to Giovanni Luperti. He’s the CEO of Humaans, an HR tech startup that lets organizations build a customizable HR stack that manages employee documents, data, payroll, contracts and other components of “people ops.” Luperti has a product to pitch. And it’s true that other HR tech vendors offer similar — if not comparable — solutions, like Darwinbox, iBob, BambooHR and Personio. But Luperti asserts that Humaans takes a fundamentally different approach to unifying disparate HR tools.
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
CoinDesk
UK Investment Giant Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Advance Tokenization Goals
U.K. asset management firm Abrdn (ABDN) has joined the Hedera Governing Council to continue its exploration of tokenizing traditional assets. The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company becomes the 27th member of the council that runs the Hedera blockchain-like public ledger. Like all other council members, Abrdn will run a Hedera network node.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer Leon Resigns: Report
Crypto lender Celsius Network co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer S. Daniel Leon resigned Tuesday. He is the latest executive to depart the company after now-former CEO Alex Mashinsky. Leon is stepping down amid Celsius's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the Financial Times reported. Mashinsky resigned exactly a week ago. Celsius filed for...
Leading Australian Recruitment Platform Selects Boomi to Speed Talent Searches
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced LiveHire, a global software as a service (SaaS) recruitment provider, has enhanced its talent and direct sourcing platform to address market demands for speed and customization. Using the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, LiveHire developed an integration mechanism to support flexibility and choice for its clients’ bespoke recruitment needs, helping mitigate the ongoing global skills shortage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005024/en/ Leading Australian Recruitment Platform Selects Boomi to Speed Talent Searches (Graphic: Business Wire)
Billboard
Primary Wave Gets $1.7B From Brookfield Asset Management for Song Catalogs
Primary Wave Music has received $1.7 billion from the Canadian investment company Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to fund song catalog acquisitions in a deal totaling around $2 billion that will likely reignite the competition for music assets, the company announced on Thursday (Oct. 6). Brookfield, known for its portfolio of...
