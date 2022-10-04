ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dizzy Donuts, from Pizza Bruno's Bruno Zacchini, is coming to College Park

By Faiyaz Kara
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEBTl_0iM4Wf9N00

And now for something completely different.

Mere days after opening Pizza Bruno in College Park , owner Bruno Zacchini will, once again, try his hand at making food with holes in it.

Only this time, it will be donuts, not bagels.

Dizzy Donuts, slated to open in late 2022/early 2023 at 2413 Edgewater Drive (in between Adriatico and Graffiti Junktion) in College Park, will tap into Zacchini's love of hot, fried-to-order cake donuts of the sort he's indulged in at
Browns Restaurant and other joints on the Jersey shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMe2Y_0iM4Wf9N00
Future site of Dizzy Donuts

Zacchini will offer hot cake donuts in plain, glazed, cinnamon sugar and a "fun sugar" he's currently working on, but will also offer other dressed-up ones called "stars" — as in "the stars you see when you get dizzy," he says.

Examples of those wobble-inducing wheels include Key lime, s'mores and Thai tea.

"We'll have a rotating cast of seasonal variations," says Zacchini, "but we will no doubt come up with a lot of stars as we go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMpa6_0iM4Wf9N00

And that's not all.

Dizzy Donuts will also serve karaage fried chicken sandwiches (inspired by Zacchini's love for Tori Tori's Japanese fried chicken) and offer a full coffee program.

Umm, no,
it won't be Foxtail Coffee .

Dizzy Donuts will be open for breakfast and lunch from Wednesday to Sunday, to start. And given how Pizza Bruno has risen to the upper reaches of pizzadom in this city, I wouldn't be surprised if Dizzy Donuts did the same for hole foods.

And that's no faint praise.

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Weekly

College Park Pizza Bruno location to open this Friday

The second location of endlessly popular pop-up turned pizza place Pizza Bruno will open its doors this Friday. The shop at 2429 Edgewater Drive is the second for 'za mastermind Bruno Zacchini and will focus on New Jersey-style pizza, offering several options that aren't available at its current Curry Ford location. The College Park location will not sell garlic knots, but will offer fresh-made pasta and sandwiches. "I'm super stoked about it," Zacchini told Orlando Weekly.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Orlando Weekly

Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, a late-night Hong Kong-style diner, is coming to Mills 50

John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips and Pho 813 near the Mall at Millenia, will expand his footprint in the city when he opens Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood. But unlike the Sweet Buns in Tampa and Gainesville, the Orlando outpost — set to take over the standalone space currently housing King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive — will have a full kitchen firing up Hong Kong-style diner fare in addition to the bakery's sugary buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods. Zhao says the Mills 50 cafe will plate the sort of classic crossroads cuisine Hong Kong diners are known for, like noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti bolognese, French toast, stir-fried street fare, congee and pork chops. Zhao will move a couple of the Hong Kong-trained chefs from YH Seafood Clubhouse to Sweet Buns when it opens this December, and plans on staying open until midnight to draw in a late-night crowd. Sweet! In the meantime, follow Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe (Instagram | Web) for the latest updates.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Woof! Orlando to get ‘pupgrade’

College Park is getting an enrichment program for our favorite furry friends. Woof! Orlando, a doggie daycare, groomer and spa located at 3529 Edgewater Drive is adding an outdoor, fenced-in sensory learning garden just for dogs. According to Woof! Orlando owner Michelle Olds, the garden will include herbs and flowers for snouts to sniff, a digging pit and a fountain for splashing. The artificial turfed sensory garden will be offered as an option for doggie daycare recipients and is expected to be complete in early November.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Doughnut#College Park#Sugar#Food Drink#Adriatico#Dizzy Donuts Zacchini#Thai#Japanese#Foxtail Coffee
Orlando Weekly

Nicaraguan coffee shop Stemma Craft Coffee opens in downtown Orlando

Coffee nerds would hard-pressed to find an Orlando shop more dedicated to where they source their beans than Stemma Craft Coffee. The just-opened coffee shop at 328 N Orange Ave gets its beans from its own farm in Nicaragua. The shop is owned by Rebecca & María Blandon and the Blandons have been growing coffee in high-altitude farms for generations. "Our story goes back 4 generations ago when my family started producing specialty coffee in the mountains of Jinotega, Nicaragua," they shared on Instagram.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Vomit Forth headline an eclectic metal rager in Orlando at Will's Pub next week

After all the stress and show cancellations caused by Hurricane Ian last week, I think a good heavy-metal rager is in order. Fate clearly agrees, because this timely bill will bring the focused brutality of Connecticut’s Vomit Forth, the heavy and hairy punk metal of Delaware’s Simulakra and the acrobatic death metal of Tampa’s Tactosa. My pick, however, are San Francisco’s Snuffed on Sight because they understand that the last thing death metal needs is another vomit growler and so instead feature unholy vocals that sound like a stuck pig.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando

Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no further, we've put together a collection of birthday ideas for adults.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida

Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Cold Medicine headlines a Sunday night of dark electronics at Orlando's Stardust Video

Calling all true children of the night, this one’s just for you. The enigmatic Cold Medicine — the solo electronic vehicle of Phil Taylor from Tampa band Sleeping Pills — deals in a dark, pulsing sound that’s seductively synthetic and seriously gothic. Also featured on the bill is Orlando’s Mother Juno, perhaps the purest torchbearer of EBM to emerge in ages.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando musicians come together this weekend to raise funds for the Mustard Seed's Hurricane Ian relief work

Orlando musicians are banding together this weekend to raise money for local nonprofit the Mustard Seed's Hurricane Ian-related relief work. Organized quickly by Southern Fried Sunday's Jessica Pawli and Will's Pub, the "Ian Emergency Rock 4 Relief" fundraiser will feature 15 bands, local food vendors and prize raffles happening at Will's Pub. All the proceeds from ticket sales, the prize raffles and a percentage of bar sales that day will be donated to the Mustard Seed — currently assisting locals impacted by Hurricane Ian and the resulting flooding in Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Volusia counties. ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
306
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy