Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night

On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report.

However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game.

Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night Football.

A significant development for Denver out in the AFC West.

Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he’s “super confident” he’ll play Thursday “with no limitations.” Was listed as limited today in Denver’s walkthrough.

Reports indicate Russell Wilson is dealing with a sore shoulder. But it doesn't sound serious enough to force him to miss any game action.

The Broncos are coming off a rough loss to the AFC West Las Vegas Raiders. They are now 2-2 on the season.

To stay alive in the AFC West Denver has to beat teams like Indianapolis. The two squads battle it out on Thursday night.