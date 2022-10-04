Mike Tomlin Reveals His Expectation For Quarterback Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are finally moving on from Mitch Trubisky for the rookie Kenny Pickett.

However, Tomlin and the AFC North franchise aren't letting Pickett off the hook for any rookie mistakes.

Despite playing his first year in the NFL, Tomlin expects Pickett to win his team football games.

Anything less is unacceptable.

Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: "He's a young guy. He's got to grow throughout this process. But make no mistake about it. We're not grading him on a curve. He's not grading himself on a curve. There's an expectation of quality play and playing to win."

Kenny Pickett is well aware of the challenge at hand. Unfortunately his first NFL start comes against one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Steelers play the Buffalo Bills this upcoming Sunday.

Pickett has to avoid turnovers and make a few big plays through the air and on the ground to get the win.