ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer On Pace To Become No. 1 Prospect In MLB Next Season

By Scott Neville
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8vam_0iM4WZnt00

Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer is the No. 7 prospect in Major League Baseball and continues to climb the rankings as 2023 approaches.

Could the Boston Red Sox have the No. 1 prospect in Major League Baseball by this time next year?

Given the recent elevation of some of the top prospects in the game, shortstop Marcelo Mayer is steadily on the rise and could reach the top spot next season.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez currently tops to the list of prospects according to MLB Pipeline but soon will be elevated off the list with his promotion to the big league club. That got MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo thinking, who could be the No. 1 prospect in baseball this time next year?

He listed Mayer as the third-most likely to top the charts, following New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman/outfielder Jordan Walker.

"He had a quietly solid first full season of pro ball, producing double digit homers and steals across two levels of Single-A ball, at age 19," Mayo said of Mayer. "He’s just scratching the surface."

Mayer currently stands as the No. 7 prospect in the sport with three players ahead of him already reaching the majors. Upon their elevation he's in a race with the aforementioned talents of Volpe and Walker. The biggest difference? Mayer is at the lowest level of play, which helps his case in this situation.

Given Volpe's promotion to Triple-A, it's safe to assume he'll be on the Yankees big league roster a year from now. Walker is at the Double-A level, but has plenty of time to make the jump to St. Louis should he continue to thrive. Both have projected MLB debuts of 2023.

Mayer is the top prospect with an expected debut of 2024 or later, which would make him the top player left on the list one year from now if those projections come to fruition.

The 6-foot-3, 188-pound Red Sox prospect hit .280 with 30 doubles, a pair of triples, 13 home runs, 53 RBIs and a .888 OPS in 91 games between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville this season.

He's lived up to the billing of being the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft thus far, and will get a chance to really prove himself at the upper levels of the minor leagues next season.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit Went Viral Last Night

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge made history on Tuesday night, crushing his 62nd home run of the season. That gives him the single-season American League record. Following the game, it was Judge's wife who stole the show. Samantha Bracksieck's outfit on Tuesday night received a lot of attention. She was wearing...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Volpe
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect

His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Red Sox#Major League Baseball#The Boston Red Sox#New York Mets#Mlb Pipeline#The Big League Club
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popculture

Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game

A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Aaron Judge's Wife's Outfit

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit home run No. 62 - giving him the American League record. Sitting there every step of the way during his incredible season was his wife. Samantha Bracksieck made headlines on Tuesday night with her outfit following Judge's historic mark. She...
BRONX, NY
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
84
Followers
56
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy