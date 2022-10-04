Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger surprised Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made halftime QB change
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was surprised that head coach Mike Tomlin made the move at halftime to replace Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett.
California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business
The suspect accused of kidnapping a California family of four is seen on surveillance footage leading two zip-tied victims from a business location in Merced.
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Tom Brady Has Blunt Admission On His Son Playing High School Football
Youth sports have become more competitive and intense over the years. However, Tom Brady isn't so worried about how his children perform during sports games. Brady's son, Jack, is playing high school football this fall. He's a quarterback, just like his old man, and safety. Brady couldn't ...
NFL・
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
The New England Patriots' head coach is the latest name to comment on the uncomfortable situation in Miami.
NFL・
Gisele Bündchen seen out and about in Miami amid marital drama with Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was recently photographed in Miami, following the news that her family would be staying in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. The supermodel wore an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands. Both Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have been making headlines for their...
Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring While Out In Miami With Her & Tom Brady's Kids
Sending a message. While Gisele Bündchen has yet to directly comment on her and Tom Brady's crumbling marriage, she let her hands do the talking, as on Tuesday, October 4, she was spotted in Miami sans wedding band.The outing came as the model, clad in a white tank and grey leggings, was headed to a local gym with their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.The ringless sighting occurred on the same day OK! revealed that Bündchen, 42, and the NFL star, 45, each hired divorce attorneys. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will...
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Kentucky couple arrested after body of 9-year-old girl found stuffed inside tote in storage locker: report
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez were arrested after investigators located human remains at a Kentucky storage facility while searching for a missing child.
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
Pike County massacre: Relatives accused of murdering rival family attend victims' funerals
An Ohio family accused of massacring eight members of a rival family attended the funeral of a man they allegedly shot to death, according to newly surfaced photos.
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Marc Thiessen: It's a 'dirty little secret' Democrats want high gas prices to 'get us to give up fossil fuels'
Bret Baier spoke with 'Special Report' panelists Marc Thiessen, Juan Williams and Stef Kight to discuss the impact inflation and crime have on midterm voters.
Florida woman accused of stabbing sister to death for flirting with boyfriend
A Florida woman allegedly stabbed her sister to death in their Orlando home after reportedly finding out she flirted with her boyfriend.
Purdue University student killed by 'Multiple Sharp Force Traumatic Injuries,' roommate in custody: officials
A Purdue University student's death was due to “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries," according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner Office.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bündchen appears officially done with Tom Brady
Tom Brady has been in the news this season for as much off the field as he has been on it. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly delivered an ultimatum to Brady before the season: Saying this would be his last season if he wanted to stay married.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of killing six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, says he is 'afraid' of getting COVID-19.
