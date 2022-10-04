ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring While Out In Miami With Her & Tom Brady's Kids

Sending a message. While Gisele Bündchen has yet to directly comment on her and Tom Brady's crumbling marriage, she let her hands do the talking, as on Tuesday, October 4, she was spotted in Miami sans wedding band.The outing came as the model, clad in a white tank and grey leggings, was headed to a local gym with their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.The ringless sighting occurred on the same day OK! revealed that Bündchen, 42, and the NFL star, 45, each hired divorce attorneys. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bündchen appears officially done with Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been in the news this season for as much off the field as he has been on it. Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, reportedly delivered an ultimatum to Brady before the season: Saying this would be his last season if he wanted to stay married.
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
