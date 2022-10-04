Read full article on original website
California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business
The suspect accused of kidnapping a California family of four is seen on surveillance footage leading two zip-tied victims from a business location in Merced.
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
One BIG name is missing from Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge field
The field for the 2022 Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge has been released, and while it includes a lengthy list of PGA Tour stars, the biggest name of all is missing: Tiger Woods. Woods announced the field for his annual exhibition event on his website Tuesday morning, and it includes...
Tiger Woods announces field for 2022 Hero World Challenge, including seven of the world's top-10 players
Professional golf’s best will be bound for the Bahamas once again this winter as Tiger Woods announced the initial field for his 2022 Hero World Challenge on Tuesday morning. Seventeen of the world’s top 21 players will tee it up Dec. 1-4 in Albany, Bahamas, including defending champion Viktor...
How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?
Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. And the price of joining a golf club is out of the league of many. Look: How Rich Is Meghan...
Tiger Woods’ son has swing that looks just like 1 star golfer
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie is really improving his golf game, and his swing is starting to look very similar to one of the top golfers in the world — and it’s not his dad. Charlie participated in the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship Central Florida qualifier last week in the 12 and 13-year-old division. He ended up in a three-way tie for one of the alternate spots after shooting 4-over par over 36 holes, including a 4-under round.
Kentucky couple arrested after body of 9-year-old girl found stuffed inside tote in storage locker: report
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez were arrested after investigators located human remains at a Kentucky storage facility while searching for a missing child.
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Marc Thiessen: It's a 'dirty little secret' Democrats want high gas prices to 'get us to give up fossil fuels'
Bret Baier spoke with 'Special Report' panelists Marc Thiessen, Juan Williams and Stef Kight to discuss the impact inflation and crime have on midterm voters.
Florida woman accused of stabbing sister to death for flirting with boyfriend
A Florida woman allegedly stabbed her sister to death in their Orlando home after reportedly finding out she flirted with her boyfriend.
Purdue University student killed by 'Multiple Sharp Force Traumatic Injuries,' roommate in custody: officials
A Purdue University student's death was due to “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries," according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner Office.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of killing six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, says he is 'afraid' of getting COVID-19.
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Las Vegas Strip stabbing leaves two dead, six others injured, suspect in police custody
Two people were fatally stabbed and six others were injured in Las Vegas on Thursday, and a suspect has been taken into police custody, authorities said.
Joe Biden slammed for complaining about media shouting questions: 'This guy routinely hides from the press'
President Biden criticized the press for shouting questions at him while being escorted from an abortion task force, saying it doesn't happen in the rest of the world.
