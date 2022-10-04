ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed

Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
Disney Resort Delays Reopening Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southern Florida and left severe flooding in the Orlando area when the storm came through as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week. The Walt Disney World Resort was among the first Central Florida attractions to reopen following the storm, with most Parks, Resorts, and amenities up and running by midday on Friday, September 30. While most areas have reopened and are operating normally by now, work is still being done to assess damage and cleanups, and one Disney Resort has had to postpone its reopening.
Trees Down in Discovery River Block Character Flotillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened to guests this afternoon following Hurricane Ian. While the park seems generally okay, we did notice that no character flotillas were traversing Discovery River. It turns out several trees were knocked into the river during the storm, preventing flotillas from sailing their usual course. Near...
