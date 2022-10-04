Read full article on original website
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
I spent 3 days on Disney's newest cruise ship. Here's what every part of my nearly $4,000 trip cost.
Insider's reporter, a lifelong Disney fan, just took her first cruise vacation on the new Wish ship.
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Cancels September 30 Sailing of Disney Wish Due to Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian moving ever-closer to Central Florida, Disney Cruise Line has sent out a statement to Disney-affiliated travel agents that the September 30 sailing of the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral has been cancelled. The full statement reads as follows:. “We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian with the safety...
disneytips.com
Disney Blocks Hotel Reservations and Talks Closure With Hurricane Ian on the Way
Florida is bracing itself as Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the state. With much path uncertainty, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hurricane Ian will hit Florida, but it’s not completely sure where. Walt Disney World Resort is unleashing its hurricane plans as it sits in the storm’s cone of uncertainty.
Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld Begin the Recovery Process
Disney World is reopening its parks on Friday, but giving overnight resort guests the first two hours of exclusive access. Comcast's Universal Orlando is opening some of its attractions, but only to on-site guests on Friday. SeaWorld Orlando will not open on Friday. We'll know soon if it can open...
disneytips.com
Disney Resort Delays Reopening Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southern Florida and left severe flooding in the Orlando area when the storm came through as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week. The Walt Disney World Resort was among the first Central Florida attractions to reopen following the storm, with most Parks, Resorts, and amenities up and running by midday on Friday, September 30. While most areas have reopened and are operating normally by now, work is still being done to assess damage and cleanups, and one Disney Resort has had to postpone its reopening.
WDW News Today
Trees Down in Discovery River Block Character Flotillas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened to guests this afternoon following Hurricane Ian. While the park seems generally okay, we did notice that no character flotillas were traversing Discovery River. It turns out several trees were knocked into the river during the storm, preventing flotillas from sailing their usual course. Near...
