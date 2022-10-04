ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

wuft.org

Alachua County Library District hosts laptop giveaway

The Alachua County Library District is partnering with the United Way to give out 70 laptops to residents in need. Applicants had until Wednesday to visit the library and sign up to be eligible to receive one. Those selected will be notified via phone or email on Monday. The program is limited to Alachua County residents, and sign-up was only available at the University Avenue Headquarters location.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New executives join Gainesville Housing Authority

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Authority has named a new chief financial officer and a chief operating officer. The authority has named Michelle Beans as the new CFO and Malcolm Kiner as COO. Both will transition to their new roles starting on Monday. Beans has served on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl

Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mainstreetdailynews.com

SBAC appoints new district security chief

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) appointed a new chief of safety and school security. The board voted unanimously to pass Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) Superintendent Shane Andrew’s recommendation to approve the administrative appointment of Douglas Pelton. “Mr. Pelton believes that by...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Referendum on upcoming Alachua County November Ballot

Currently, Alachua County commissioners serve at large, the referendum allows residents to choose if they want county commissioners to continue serving at large or switch to single member districts. Republican state officials Rep. Chuck Clemons and Senator Keith Perry back this bill. We reported on-air that a majority of counties...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.

Grace Marketplace Logo(via Grace Marketplace) Grace Marketplace is a one-stop homeless resource center serving Gainesville and Alachua County. We provide helpful and effective services for anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Grace opened on May 5, 2014 after 8 years in the planning as a collaboration between Alachua County and the city of Gainesville, FL.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clay County considering zoning changes

Clay County leaders want to hear from residents about proposed updates to the county land development code. The project began in March and is expected to conclude by July 2023. There are multiple ways residents can be involved. A public open house is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU continues late fee policy for October

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will continue waiving late utility fees for October, continuing the policy started for July, August and September. The policy started as an effort to help customers struggling with high summer bills, according to a press release. GRU also returned security deposits 12 months early for some customers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Peaceful Paths 21st anniversary guest chef fundraiser

Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network is raising awareness for National Domestic Violence Awareness during the month of October. Tonight, the organization held their 21st anniversary guest chef cocktail party. An organizer tells CBS4 News that the donations go towards aid that grants don't cover. Those items may include medications and bus tickets that help women transition into their new lives.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider

The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

University Women’s Club will dissolve despite 100-year celebration

With a centennial celebration underway, the University Women’s Club has some unconventional plans: the organization will be dissolved after their 100th anniversary. The club’s membership has gone from 400 members to less than 100. The scope of socialization has changed, and current members are getting older and are unable to keep up with the responsibilities of the club, leading to its dissolution.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County student arrested for bringing firearm to school

According to Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to North Marion High School earlier today. MCSO says that a student informed a deputy that he overheard two students in a bathroom having a discussion about killing someone. After administrators reviewed camera footage...
MARION COUNTY, FL

