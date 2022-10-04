The Alachua County Library District is partnering with the United Way to give out 70 laptops to residents in need. Applicants had until Wednesday to visit the library and sign up to be eligible to receive one. Those selected will be notified via phone or email on Monday. The program is limited to Alachua County residents, and sign-up was only available at the University Avenue Headquarters location.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO