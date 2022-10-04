Read full article on original website
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
HUD Sending Funds to Fort Myers, Gainesville, St. Petersburg for Safety Measures in Public Housing
This week, as part of almost $10.4 million going to Public Housing Agencies (PHA) “to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents,” the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded funds to three agencies in Florida.
Alachua County Library District hosts laptop giveaway
The Alachua County Library District is partnering with the United Way to give out 70 laptops to residents in need. Applicants had until Wednesday to visit the library and sign up to be eligible to receive one. Those selected will be notified via phone or email on Monday. The program is limited to Alachua County residents, and sign-up was only available at the University Avenue Headquarters location.
New executives join Gainesville Housing Authority
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Authority has named a new chief financial officer and a chief operating officer. The authority has named Michelle Beans as the new CFO and Malcolm Kiner as COO. Both will transition to their new roles starting on Monday. Beans has served on the...
Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl
Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
SBAC appoints new district security chief
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) appointed a new chief of safety and school security. The board voted unanimously to pass Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) Superintendent Shane Andrew’s recommendation to approve the administrative appointment of Douglas Pelton. “Mr. Pelton believes that by...
Referendum on upcoming Alachua County November Ballot
Currently, Alachua County commissioners serve at large, the referendum allows residents to choose if they want county commissioners to continue serving at large or switch to single member districts. Republican state officials Rep. Chuck Clemons and Senator Keith Perry back this bill. We reported on-air that a majority of counties...
Grace Marketplace Logo(via Grace Marketplace) Grace Marketplace is a one-stop homeless resource center serving Gainesville and Alachua County. We provide helpful and effective services for anyone experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Grace opened on May 5, 2014 after 8 years in the planning as a collaboration between Alachua County and the city of Gainesville, FL.
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
Veterans experience long wait times for appointments in VA Medical Centers
Gainesville, FL — The Veterans Affair website reports for Gainesville's Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the wait-times for new patients to receive primary care averages 33 days. The VA reports its national average wait time stands at 15 days. “You just kind of get used to...
Clay County considering zoning changes
Clay County leaders want to hear from residents about proposed updates to the county land development code. The project began in March and is expected to conclude by July 2023. There are multiple ways residents can be involved. A public open house is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in...
Alachua County Sheriff's Office heeds call for help after Hurricane Ian
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office sent eleven deputies, two radio operators, and other workers to assist areas affected by Hurricane Ian. Deputies with ACSO deployed to Charlotte County, heeding the call for help. Captain Kaley Behl says it's an honor for the relief team to assist others. "We really enjoy...
GRU continues late fee policy for October
Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will continue waiving late utility fees for October, continuing the policy started for July, August and September. The policy started as an effort to help customers struggling with high summer bills, according to a press release. GRU also returned security deposits 12 months early for some customers.
Peaceful Paths 21st anniversary guest chef fundraiser
Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network is raising awareness for National Domestic Violence Awareness during the month of October. Tonight, the organization held their 21st anniversary guest chef cocktail party. An organizer tells CBS4 News that the donations go towards aid that grants don't cover. Those items may include medications and bus tickets that help women transition into their new lives.
Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider
The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
Annual buy a pumpkin, feed a child effort aids in Hurricane Ian relief
For nearly a decade, Gainesville Church of God hosts their annual 'Buy A Pumpkin Feed a Child' fundraiser. A representative from the church says this year some of the proceeds will go towards Hurricane Ian victims. "It's just a blessing to even be here," Sylvia Atwood-Coleman said. She calls the...
University Women’s Club will dissolve despite 100-year celebration
With a centennial celebration underway, the University Women’s Club has some unconventional plans: the organization will be dissolved after their 100th anniversary. The club’s membership has gone from 400 members to less than 100. The scope of socialization has changed, and current members are getting older and are unable to keep up with the responsibilities of the club, leading to its dissolution.
Local fire rescue crews respond to kitchen fire in a Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after a kitchen fire at a Gainesville apartment. Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews responded to the Paddock Club on Fort Clarke Blvd. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking. Fire fighters were able to tame the blaze...
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
Marion County student arrested for bringing firearm to school
According to Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to North Marion High School earlier today. MCSO says that a student informed a deputy that he overheard two students in a bathroom having a discussion about killing someone. After administrators reviewed camera footage...
