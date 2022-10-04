Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston holding 2nd gun buyback event this weekend
HOUSTON — Saturday marks Houston’s second gun buyback event, where you can get paid for giving up your guns. The amount you’ll get varies by the type of weapon, but you won’t get cash. Instead, you’ll get a gift card. You can bring anything from...
Beto O'Rourke sits down for exclusive interview with KHOU 11 during college tour in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Houston Thursday for his "college tour," where his goal is to grab the attention of the state's young adults ahead of the November election. After speaking to students at Rice University, O'Rourke sat down with KHOU 11 anchor Len Cannon...
2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
Hidden Gem: Black's Bodega in Houston's Warehouse District
HOUSTON — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, two women wanted to help a Houston neighborhood stay afloat. Together, they created a unique space where you can spend a lot of time and a lot of cash – if you’re not careful!. "‘What a cute store!’ We...
Family Friendly Workouts in 5 Minutes or Less
HOUSTON — For more information about D1 Training Spring, click here. You can also call them at 281-205-7356.
Argument ends in woman’s boyfriend being shot by co-worker
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man’s killer after he was shot to death at an apartment in west Houston. Officers were called to The Mansions of Shadowbriar on Overbrook Lane near Westheimer Road and found a man’s body. Police said a male co-worker was at...
HPD: Man wanted after biting piece of someone's ear off at downtown Houston business
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who bit off a piece of someone's ear at a downtown Houston business. Police said the unknown suspect approached a person from behind and hit them in the face. The suspect then tackled that person and bit off a piece of their ear before running away in an unknown direction, police said.
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard
HOUSTON — Multiple cars caught fire Thursday at a recycling yard in southwest Houston. The fire caused a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from miles across the Houston area. This happened at the Holmes Road Recycling Company on Homles Road near Highway 288. Houston Fire Department...
LIST: Fall festival events in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — When the summer heat finally gives way to cooler weather in Houston, it's a great time to get outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather. If you're looking for family-friendly fall events, there are plenty of festivals across the Greater Houston area!. From big cities to suburbs to...
High-speed chase ends in standoff near Rosenberg
ROSENBERG, Texas — Police had a car surrounded after a chase that ended in the Rosenberg area Friday morning. The high-speed chase started around 3:40 a.m. on Southwest Freeway near Beechnut going south and ended at Reading Road at Lazy Lane. The incident ended just before 7:30 a.m. It’s...
Community shows outpouring of support for Humble ISD student who was assaulted during bullying incident
HOUSTON — The 13-year-old Humble ISD student who was recently assaulted during a bullying incident received some sweet surprises Friday. A KHOU 11 News viewer saw our story and stepped up to help. Ralph Gendara is the owner of a local shoe shop. He and a few of his buddies came together to try and cheer up 13-year-old Carson Thompson.
Friendswood model becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
HOUSTON — Friendswood model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, continues to make history. The winner of Miss Texas USA 2022 now holds the crown for Miss USA after winning the pageant Monday night in Nevada. Gabriel will now represent the United States in the upcoming 71st Miss Universe pageant,...
Daniel Chacon charged with murder in connection with Maira Gutierrez's death
HOUSTON — The prime suspect in Maira Gutierrez's kidnapping and death has been charged with capital murder, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon is being held at the Harris County Jail. Chacon, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the Laredo Port of Entry after authorities said he fled to Mexico after the crime. He was eventually brought back to Pasadena, where he was booked.
Dozens of firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire in NE Houston
Several tractor-trailers were burned Wednesday, Oct. 5 during a warehouse fire. No one was injured.
Houston-area research center is first 'net zero' office building in Texas
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Tucked in by nature along Gosling Road in the Woodlands, you’ll find a modern-looking gray and orange building with the letters HARC on the front. HARC stands for Houston Advanced Research Center. It's a non-profit that provides analysis on energy, air & water issues.
Houston shows love for teen who broke wrist after being pushed to ground during bullying incident
Carson Thompson broke his wrist during a bullying incident last week. On Friday, the city stepped up to treat him and his family to some sweet surprises.
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of dismissed cases
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced they've refiled more than 200 cases against accused criminals, cases they say were wrongly dismissed by judges earlier this year. Constable Mark Herman blames too many dismissed cases as the reason for Harris County's high crime rate.
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
