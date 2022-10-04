ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Houston holding 2nd gun buyback event this weekend

HOUSTON — Saturday marks Houston’s second gun buyback event, where you can get paid for giving up your guns. The amount you’ll get varies by the type of weapon, but you won’t get cash. Instead, you’ll get a gift card. You can bring anything from...
KHOU

2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
KHOU

LIST: Fall festival events in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — When the summer heat finally gives way to cooler weather in Houston, it's a great time to get outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather. If you're looking for family-friendly fall events, there are plenty of festivals across the Greater Houston area!. From big cities to suburbs to...
KHOU

High-speed chase ends in standoff near Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas — Police had a car surrounded after a chase that ended in the Rosenberg area Friday morning. The high-speed chase started around 3:40 a.m. on Southwest Freeway near Beechnut going south and ended at Reading Road at Lazy Lane. The incident ended just before 7:30 a.m. It’s...
KHOU

Daniel Chacon charged with murder in connection with Maira Gutierrez's death

HOUSTON — The prime suspect in Maira Gutierrez's kidnapping and death has been charged with capital murder, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon is being held at the Harris County Jail. Chacon, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the Laredo Port of Entry after authorities said he fled to Mexico after the crime. He was eventually brought back to Pasadena, where he was booked.
PASADENA, TX

