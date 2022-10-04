Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Text Message News
Shortly after Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett finished making his NFL debut, he texted a franchise legend. Pickett decided to text Ben Roethlisberger, who was the Steelers' quarterback for the past 18 seasons before he retired earlier this year. Roethlisberger was discussing this text exchange on the latest episode...
PICTURED: Football fan, 27, who died after falling off the escalator at the Steelers-Jets game
A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane - a father from Monaca, Pennsylvania. Paramedics administered care on site before he...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What Kenny Pickett Texted Him
Ben Roethlisberger may no longer be on the field, but he'll always be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. On Tuesday, Big Ben revealed that he had a conversation with rookie Kenny Pickett after his regular season debut, who seemed a bit shaken up about his final interception. “I...
NFL World Worried About Kenny Pickett On Sunday
For the first time in the history of the Steelers franchise, Pittsburgh enters Sunday's game as a 14-point underdog to the Buffalo Bills. Not only that, but rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be making his first career start against the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. Ironically, per...
Pittsburgh Steelers Star Is Dealing With A Concerning Injury
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been added to the Pittsburgh injury report with a knee issue. Head coach Mike Tomlin says Fitzpatrick's knee injury will have to be "managed" throughout the week as the Steelers prepare for a Week 5 matchup against the Bills on Sunday. Fitzpatrick has been a...
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough
FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of assorted notes and nuggets from a news-filled New England Patriots practice on Wednesday:. — With moderate rain in the area, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Head coach Bill Belichick described it as a walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats.
Steelers Could Be Getting Key Piece Back Soon
The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a rookie wide receiver back at practice this week. Calvin Austin III, who was their fourth-round pick out of Memphis, will return to practice on Wednesday. The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he doesn't get activated during that time, he will have to miss the entire season.
LIVE AT 7PM: Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride
CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The Cleveland Browns are a disappointing 2-2 with a rough stretch of the schedule coming up. What next? Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey through the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM for OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens battle Cincinnati Bengals for first place in AFC North
The Baltimore Ravens will battle the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North when they meet on Sunday Night Football. Both teams enter the game at 2-2, the same record as the Cleveland Browns, and no team has stood out as the clear favorite in the division. The...
Mike Tomlin Reveals Brutally Honest Expectation For Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Sunday. This week, he'll be making his first career start. The 2022 first-round pick isn't exactly stepping into a great situation. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3 and have a struggling offense; they're also about to enter a brutal four-game stretch against the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles.
'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
