Pittsburgh, PA

thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Text Message News

Shortly after Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett finished making his NFL debut, he texted a franchise legend. Pickett decided to text Ben Roethlisberger, who was the Steelers' quarterback for the past 18 seasons before he retired earlier this year. Roethlisberger was discussing this text exchange on the latest episode...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What Kenny Pickett Texted Him

Ben Roethlisberger may no longer be on the field, but he'll always be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. On Tuesday, Big Ben revealed that he had a conversation with rookie Kenny Pickett after his regular season debut, who seemed a bit shaken up about his final interception. “I...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Worried About Kenny Pickett On Sunday

For the first time in the history of the Steelers franchise, Pittsburgh enters Sunday's game as a 14-point underdog to the Buffalo Bills. Not only that, but rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be making his first career start against the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL. Ironically, per...
NFL
atozsports.com

National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough

FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of assorted notes and nuggets from a news-filled New England Patriots practice on Wednesday:. — With moderate rain in the area, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Head coach Bill Belichick described it as a walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Could Be Getting Key Piece Back Soon

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a rookie wide receiver back at practice this week. Calvin Austin III, who was their fourth-round pick out of Memphis, will return to practice on Wednesday. The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he doesn't get activated during that time, he will have to miss the entire season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

LIVE AT 7PM: Discuss the Cleveland Browns with Fred Greetham and Barry McBride

CLEVELAND, OHIO -- The Cleveland Browns are a disappointing 2-2 with a rough stretch of the schedule coming up. What next? Fred Greetham and the OBR Team have been with you every step of the way on this journey through the 2022 season. Please join Fred and site publisher Barry McBride at 7PM for OBR Weekly on Twitch AND Youtube. Fred will do his best to keep the show on track and answer as many of your questions as possible.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Brutally Honest Expectation For Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Sunday. This week, he'll be making his first career start. The 2022 first-round pick isn't exactly stepping into a great situation. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3 and have a struggling offense; they're also about to enter a brutal four-game stretch against the Bills, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Eagles.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
CINCINNATI, OH

