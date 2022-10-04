Read full article on original website
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
American Banker Announces The Most Powerful Women in Banking Honorees
American Banker released the names of the 2022 honorees of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The program celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Thasunda Brown Duckett’s new position as CEO of TIAA lands her on The Most Powerful Women in Finance list for the first time. Titi Cole’s promotion to CEO of legacy franchises at Citi moved her up to The Most Powerful Women in Banking.
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in Funds That Provide Underrepresented Entrepreneurs With Access to Capital
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Amazon Catalytic Capital, a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital (VC) funds, accelerators, incubators, and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds, primarily at the pre-seed/seed stage of venture capital funding. The company will invest in funds that focus...
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
Amazon reportedly freezes hiring for the corporate wing of its global retail business
Amazon has kicked off a corporate hiring freeze for its retail division, according to a report. The New York Times broke the news after obtaining exclusive internal documents. Amazon would not be the only major company rolling back its hiring practices. Amazon has initiated a corporate hiring freeze for its...
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays, similar to 2021
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
Atomic Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- CB Insights named Atomic to its fifth annual Fintech 250 ranking, showcasing the 250 most promising private fintech companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005809/en/ CB Insights recognizes Atomic as a top Fintech 250 company for 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Housing is slumping, but this real estate CEO explains why it's not 2008 all over again
CNN — Mortgage rates are soaring. And for many prospective home buyers, especially first-time purchasers, the combination of rising home loan costs and still sky-high real estate prices make the idea of purchasing a home prohibitively expensive...if not impossible. But don't tell that to the CEO of real estate...
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
What to expect from Friday's jobs report
CNN — When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up -- one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
Lacework 'unifying' under single CEO as David Hatfield steps down
David Hatfield has stepped down as co-CEO of cloud security vendor Lacework but will remain on the company's board of directors, Protocol has learned. The change is effective immediately, said Jay Parikh, who had been Lacework's second co-CEO and was previously Facebook's vice president of engineering. With the change, Parikh is now the sole chief executive of the privately held company, a prominent up-and-coming player in cloud security that last year achieved a valuation of $8.3 billion.
Airbnb is on track to becoming the ‘largest western travel platform’
Bernstein initiates Airbnb stock at "outperform" and sees upside to $143. Analyst Richard Clarke says vacation rental company will see a record Q3. Shares of Airbnb are currently trading over 40% below their YTD high. Airbnb Inc (NASADQ: ABNB) at the current stock price is an opportunity to own “one...
Brands Customers Are Abandoning in 2022
Consumers are fickle. A changing world or a wrong step by a corporation can leave yesterday’s hottest brands sitting on today’s store shelves. In marketing, brand loyalty indicates consumers’ commitment to repurchasing and continuously using brands – but keeping that allegiance is tricky. To find the brands customers are abandoning, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Brand […]
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
