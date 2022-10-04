ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Yardbarker

Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
SkySports

Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Sporting News

Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament

Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
SkySports

Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford sparks United comeback to avoid shock defeat in Cyprus

Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break. Omonia Nicosia - fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon - went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.
CBS Sports

Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
ESPN

World Cup Stock Watch: Foden, Firmino rise; Ronaldo, Reyna and Rashford fall

The World Cup in Qatar is around the corner, with the host nation kicking it all off Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players don't get struck down by injury and head into the World Cup in top form. Away from that, there are plenty of players who are desperately hoping to break into their country's 26-man squad, which has to be named by Nov. 13.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop

In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
