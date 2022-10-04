Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After not being held since 2019 due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese Grand Prix finally returns this weekend as F1's travelling circus pitches up at the Suzuka International Circuit. One of the most well-known and exciting tracks on the calendar, the return of Japan's showpiece race will be...
Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo needs to leave Manchester United as soon as possible and heres why.
Yardbarker
Two European giants battling for important Juventus man
Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 10 assisters in Champions League history as Angel Di Maria overtakes Lionel Messi and closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo
FORMER Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria has now registered the second most assists in Champions League history. The 34-year-old, who spent a doomed season at United, has set up more goals in Europe's elite competition than the great Lionel Messi. Di Maria is now closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo's...
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
Manchester United UEFA Europa League Traveling Squad To Face Omonia
Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action tomorrow night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
Benfica vs PSG LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel info
BENFICA host PSG in a top of the table clash in Group H of the Champions League. Both sides have made impressive unbeaten starts to the season, sitting on six points each in the Champions League group. Last time out, PSG beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in Israel, while Benfica came...
Sporting News
Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament
Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
SkySports
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford sparks United comeback to avoid shock defeat in Cyprus
Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break. Omonia Nicosia - fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon - went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Champions League score predictions: Expert picks with Inter Milan-Barcelona, Chelsea-AC Milan the headliners
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us with 16 games across Tuesday and Wednesday. We are in the meat of the group stage schedule now, and this can make or break the European journey for any club. With teams facing the same opponents on Matchday 3 and Matchday 4, the opportunity to boost chances of advancing is there for the taking. Tuesday's slate is highlighted by Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, while Chelsea and AC Milan have a huge meeting on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 2 p.m. ET.
ESPN
World Cup Stock Watch: Foden, Firmino rise; Ronaldo, Reyna and Rashford fall
The World Cup in Qatar is around the corner, with the host nation kicking it all off Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament, hoping that star players don't get struck down by injury and head into the World Cup in top form. Away from that, there are plenty of players who are desperately hoping to break into their country's 26-man squad, which has to be named by Nov. 13.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop
In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
BBC
Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Taremi, Silva, Calhanoglu, Haaland, Bellingham
Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend,...
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream link, TV channel, team news
Brighton vs Tottenham is an early-season test of credentials as the host Seagulls look to show their top-four quality is on the level of their third-place visitors at the Amex Stadium (watch live, 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Seagulls have given new manager Roberto De...
Yardbarker
(Video) Wesley Fofana opens Chelsea account with important UCL goal vs AC Milan
Chelsea have taken an early lead against Wednesday night’s Champions League opponents AC Milan. After failing to win either of their first two group games, the Blues, led by new manager Graham Potter, are desperate for a win in order to salvage their European hopes. Although AC Milan pose...
Yardbarker
Player Ratings As Chelsea Beat AC Milan 3-0 In The Champions League
Chelsea earned their first win of this season's UEFA Champions League campaign and a real lifeline in group E as they toppled leaders AC Milan at Stamford Bridge 3-0, and here are the player ratings. Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Not a lot do do but he made a vital save...
Man Utd player ratings: Rashford and Martial push Ronaldo FURTHER down pecking order while Malacia has nightmare
MARCUS RASHFORD and Anthony Martial ensured Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to man the substitutes bench after sparing Manchester United's blushes in a 3-2 win over Omonia. The Red Devils fell behind in the first half after a calamitous error by Tyrell Malacia saw the home side hone in on goal.
Comments / 0