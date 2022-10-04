ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested

KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Commercial burglary suspect caught after one-month investigation

WALDEN – A 65-year-old Middletown man is in the Orange County Jail without bail for allegedly committing three commercial burglaries and two attempted commercial burglaries of Walden village businesses. Village Police arrested Leonard Taylor on Monday, October 3 and charged him with nine crimes – three counts of burglary,...
WALDEN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley

Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Violent Saugerties assault leads to multiple charges, police say

Multiple charges have been filed against Saugerties resident Darell I. Grosvenor, 29, after police responded to a report of a “male/female physical dispute” at 38 Glasco Turnpike at 7:55pm on Wed, Oct. 5. The alleged victim told police that a verbal argument turned violent when Grosvenor “became angry...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings

GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
101.5 WPDH

Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley

We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

