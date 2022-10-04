Read full article on original website
Suspect Nabbed For String Of Burglaries In Village Of Walden
Following a month-long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been arrested for burglary and a host of other charges. Leonard L. Taylor, age 66, of Middletown, was arrested on Monday. Oct. 3, by the Village of Walden Police after a brief foot chase in the village. Taylor's arrest concludes a...
Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested
KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
Two Arrested in Sullivan County Amidst Multistate Drug Conspiracy Investigation
Following a lengthy drug conspiracy investigation that included 17 search warrants across multiple states, a pair of Sullivan County residents were arrested last week. It was reported that the two suspects were not part of the original group that was being investigated as part of this case. Two Arrested Following...
Kerhonkson man accused of beating 2 with rock
A Kerhonkson man was arrested on Wednesday for an assault in Ulster County that occurred on Saturday, September 3.
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Authorities: 2 from Yonkers arrested for stealing used cooking oil from Ulster County restaurant
Two people from Yonkers have been arrested in connection with the theft of used cooking oil from a Ulster County restaurant, according to authorities.
Commercial burglary suspect caught after one-month investigation
WALDEN – A 65-year-old Middletown man is in the Orange County Jail without bail for allegedly committing three commercial burglaries and two attempted commercial burglaries of Walden village businesses. Village Police arrested Leonard Taylor on Monday, October 3 and charged him with nine crimes – three counts of burglary,...
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
Albany police arrest woman on drug charges
Albany police arrested Denise R. Fruda, 59 of Athol on October 6. Police arrested Fruda on drug charges after being pulled over.
Saugerties man accused of punching woman in the head
On Wednesday evening at about 7:55 p.m., Saugerties Police were sent to 38 Glasco Turnpike after hearing that a man and a woman were fighting.
Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley
Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
Police: 3 men caught trying to steal used cooking oil in New City
Clarkstown police tell News 12 the owner of Rocco's Italian Cuisine & Pizza on Main Street found three men stealing the used oil from the back of his restaurant.
Violent Saugerties assault leads to multiple charges, police say
Multiple charges have been filed against Saugerties resident Darell I. Grosvenor, 29, after police responded to a report of a “male/female physical dispute” at 38 Glasco Turnpike at 7:55pm on Wed, Oct. 5. The alleged victim told police that a verbal argument turned violent when Grosvenor “became angry...
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
Ulster County Sheriff, DA warn of home warranty scam
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Ulster County District Attorney's Division of Consumer Affairs are warning homeowners about a home warranty scam.
Caretakers charged after fatal pedestrian crash in Columbia County
Two people have been arrested after a teenager was fatally hit by a pickup truck in Columbia County. New York State Police have also identified the teen as Romelo Cruze, 14.
Defendant sentenced to prison for his role in Dutchess County hate crime
POUGHKEEPSIE – Joshua Benson Jr., 23, was sentenced to prison in Dutchess County Court on Wednesday. Benson Jr. is the first of four men to be sentenced for the December 2021 crime that occurred in Dover. Benson Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in prison with five years of...
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Alert: Check Your Credit Card IF You Ate At Popular New York Restaurant
New York State Police issued a warning after arresting a waitress from a popular diner. Police believe others have been conned. Recently, New York State Police from Troop G told New York residents to check their credit card statements after arresting a waitress from a New York diner. New York...
