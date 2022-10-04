ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cost of living: 'We run food banks, now we're keeping people warm'

Despite government intervention, fuel bills are set to rise and many councils and community organisations are setting up "warm banks" to help people this winter. In Norfolk there is funding - and a request for people to offer centres to become "community hot spots", such as the Baseline Centre in Norwich.
