NAPSI -- A fast, reliable Internet connection has become a critical part of our daily lives. From remote learning and working to networking and searching for jobs, Americans everywhere felt an online shift during COVID-19. And, while the country gradually recovers from the pandemic, the collective need to stay connected remains stronger than ever.
A Russell Group university has become the first to give students struggling with the cost-of-living crisis an energy grant. The University of York announced that £150 would be given to student households who are finding it difficult to pay their bills as part of a £6 million package to support those youngsters most in need.
Despite government intervention, fuel bills are set to rise and many councils and community organisations are setting up "warm banks" to help people this winter. In Norfolk there is funding - and a request for people to offer centres to become "community hot spots", such as the Baseline Centre in Norwich.
