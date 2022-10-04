Read full article on original website
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania judge rules counties can help voters fix problems with mail-in ballots
A state judge has rejected a Republican request to keep counties from contacting voters about mistakes on their ballots and allowing voters to fix them. The decision clears the way for counties to continue to help voters correct small mistakes on their mail-in ballots. A lawsuit by the Republican National...
AOL Corp
Who will go first in the 2024 primary election? Democrats are debating the order
WASHINGTON – Democrats are struggling with how to patch together a diverse coalition of voters across a broad range of states that can win future presidential elections. South Carolina and Nevada are attractive for their diverse voting bases. Michigan and Nevada offer labor-friendly constituencies. Tradition bolsters the case for New Hampshire and Iowa. Minnesota and Georgia, two emerging battleground states, also are in the mix.
Democrats at Risk of Losing Elections Oppose Biden for 2024 Race
Several Democrats in the midst of tight races and at risk of losing their respective Midterm elections share one sentiment: They don't want President Joe Biden to run again in 2024. While Biden has evaded questions about running for reelection, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday "that...
Kamala Harris attends event with embattled Democrat in Connecticut as race for key House seat heats up
Vice President Kamala Harris will join an embattled House candidate for an event in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, a historically Democratic seat that looks increasingly vulnerable to a Republican challenge. Embattled Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes announced via Twitter that Harris will join her for an event in her district...
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
The Supreme Court can’t escape the 2020 presidential race and is already involved in 2024 politics
CNN — An obscure legal theory promoted by allies of former President Donald Trump during the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election will soon have its day before the Supreme Court. With the midterm elections – and 2024 presidential rumors – serving as a backdrop, the Supreme Court...
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state
Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
‘Lock her up!’ chants, warnings against early voting mark Trump rally in Macomb Co.
Thirty-eight days before Michigan’s general election, former President Donald Trump and GOP allies repeated the lie to a crowd of several thousand potential Michigan voters Saturday that Democrats “cheat” in elections and allow rampant voter fraud. Despite the false claims, speakers including “MyPillow” CEO Mike Lindell encouraged...
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Ohio House race shifts to favor Democrats after military record controversy: Poll
A nonpartisan election monitor has shifted a key Ohio House race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" after scrutiny over the Republican candidate's claimed military record. The Cook Political Report shifted the 9th Congressional District race of Republican J.R. Majewski and incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the latter's favor following reporting putting several of the Trump-endorsed Republican's claims about his military service in doubt. Democrats' previous strategies of portraying Majewski as a conspiracy theorist had proven mostly futile in winning over independents, but the new accusations of stolen valor seem to be tipping the scales, analyst David Wasserman argued.
Fox News Power Rankings: Democrats build momentum, but GOP still has the advantage
The House is in play for the first time this cycle as Democrats continue to build momentum, but the GOP remains the favorite to take control. This edition of the Fox News Power Rankings looks at shifts toward Democrats in nine battleground House races and two key Senate races. Meanwhile, the GOP makes gains in the Georgia and Oregon governor races.
Democrats worry polls showing them as Senate favorites are wrong
Political handicappers are labeling Senate Democrats as the favorites to keep their majority, but Democratic senators themselves are worried the polls may be flawed in their favor just as they were in 2016 and 2020. The lawmakers acknowledge the political environment looks much better for their chances than it did...
Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows
Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
Appeal likely as judge restarts contested Bridgeport House primary
A new date has been set in the race for Bridgeport’s 127th state House District. Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens granted a proposed order from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, to schedule the new Democratic primary. It will be held on October 18 between state Rep. Jack Hennessy (D-CT) and Councilman Marcus Brown.
Fetterman Defends 'Winning' Campaign After Race With Dr. Oz Deemed Toss-Up
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman defended his "winning" campaign to Newsweek after the Cook Political Report moved the race in Pennsylvania back to a "toss-up" with five weeks to Election Day. "In the past month the GOP threw everything they had at John, they spent millions in negative ads against...
2nd Congressional District election will not be postponed after candidate Paula Overby's death
MINNEAPOLIS -- The death of a woman running for congress in Minnesota's 2nd District has voters asking -- what's next?Legal marijuana candidate Paula Overby died Tuesday of heart complications. She was running against incumbent Democrat Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner. The last time this happened in 2020, it led to a legal battle.The race is a rematch of Craig and Kistner's battle two years ago. In a highly-contested seat, spending on adds is easily expected to top $11 million.In 2020, third party candidate Adam Weeks also died. Tyler Kistner pushed for the election to be moved to February, citing a...
After Biden’s Controversial Speech These GOP Mid Term Candidates Have Lunged Ahead in the Polls
In numerous races across the country, Republican candidates have enjoyed large gains in the polling numbers since President Biden delivered his controversial address to an already divided America.
