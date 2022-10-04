Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
411mania.com
Bandido Says He Hasn’t Signed Deal With AEW, Confirms Offer From WWE
Bandido has denied a report that he’s signed a deal with AEW while confirming that he had an offer from WWE. It was reported yesterday that Bandido had agreed to a deal with AEW, but in an interview with Mas Lucha (per F4W Online), Bandido said that he is still in talks with AEW but hasn’t yet signed a deal. He also noted that he has an offer from WWE, though he said that he’s likely to sign with AEW.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight
It has now officially been a month and a day since AEW All Out, whose actual in-ring events immediate took a backseat to the wild post-show media scrum that led to a backstage incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Omega, and the Bucks were all stripped of their AEW World and World Trios Championships in the aftermath, and none of them have been seen on AEW TV since. The question now becomes when, or even if, we'll see any of them again.
Clayton News Daily
AEW’s Andrade, Sammy Guevara Involved in Backstage Altercation
Just one month after the melee at All Out, AEW is dealing with another backstage altercation. Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were reportedly involved in a legitimate physical backstage altercation before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite went on the air, per a report from TMZ Sports that was confirmed by the Wrestling Observer. There are conflicting reports as to who started the incident.
Augusta Free Press
AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: It’s The Acclaimed’s world, and we’re just scissoring in it
The rule in wrestling is you can’t predict what will go over, but when something goes over – see Acclaimed, The: Scissor Gimmick – you roll with it. What started out as something that Tony Khan didn’t want Max Caster and Anthony Bowens doing on YouTube now has The Acclaimed setting themselves up as AEW’s answer to The New Day.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status And Potential Return
Contrary to recent reports, it seems Jeff Hardy may not be back in the ring as soon as previously thought. According to PWInsider, Hardy is preparing for a pre-trial hearing set to take place later this month regarding his DUI arrest back in June. The report also claims that Hardy is not expected back with AEW until his legal issues are handled and the company feels confident that Hardy has a handle on his sobriety.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Insight Into Conversation With Nick Khan About NJPW
Before the announcement of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, it was unclear exactly where things stood between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the various other promotions in wrestling. It was clear that NJPW was open to working with AEW in specific capacities, but many questions arose in Spring 2021 when there were reports that NJPW and WWE were in talks under the direction of then-WWE President Nick Khan.
wrestlinginc.com
Cary Silkin Approached CM Punk About ROH Run Before Joining AEW
Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin recalled the time the company tried to bring back CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. Both became well-known names in ROH before signing with WWE, where they became top stars. Punk had a nasty falling out with WWE back in 2014. He wasn't involved...
New Halloween Themed AEW Merch, Jericho Talks Terrifier 2, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. - AEW has released new Halloween themed merchandise:. - Chris Jericho discussed his upcoming Terrifier 2 movie with director Damien Leone on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho:. - Check out Tony Khan's interview with Sports Illustrated by...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Makes Stunning Announcement Regarding 'AEW Rampage' Match
Last week it was announced that Dark Order member, Preston "10" Vance, would put his mask on the line against Andrade El Idolo on Friday night's episode of "AEW Rampage" in a match where Andrade's AEW career would also be on the line. The mask was given to Vance by former Dark Order leader and TNT Champion, the late Brodie Lee. "Rampage" this week is dedicated to the anniversary of Lee's last AEW match, and Vance was chosen to represent Dark Order. However, it was revealed Wednesday evening that a huge change was coming to "Rampage."
iheart.com
2 Top AEW Stars Involved In Fight, 1 Sent Home Before 'Dynamite': Report
All Elite Wrestling stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in punches thrown and Andrade being sent home, prior to the live broadcast of Dynamite on Wednesday (October 5) night, sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports. The incident...
wrestlinginc.com
Dalton Castle Gives Update On His AEW Status
With AEW CEO Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor earlier this year, former ROH Champion Dalton Castle has been featured on AEW programming such as "Rampage" and their YouTube shows once in a while. Castle has held the ROH Championship for 197 days, defending it against talent such as Jay Lethal and Cody Rhodes. At the most recent ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, Castle teamed with The Boys to defeat The Righteous, a group consisting of Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch, for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships, with this being the second time Castle and The Boys have held the titles. Despite being a champion in ROH, there have been reports swirling that stated Castle does not have a contract with AEW and while on "The Undisputed Podcast," Castle confirmed his AEW status.
411mania.com
PCO Thinks A Match Against Chris Jericho Would Be “Awesome”
Appearing recently on the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, PCO shared his thoughts about possibly going up against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship (per Fightful). Jericho has already indicated he wants to beat every Ring of Honor Champion possible, so the idea of a match between the two wrestlers could very well be in the cards. You can read a few highlights from PCO and listen to the full episode below.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Names Three AEW Stars Who Have Stepped Up Since All Out
Questions have hovered over the AEW locker room ever since the reported backstage altercation between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks following All Out last month. Reports of unhappiness and growing tensions in the locker room surfaced over the summer, which owner Tony Khan then attempted to address with roster meetings backstage. Those efforts appeared unsuccessful once the bitterness between some of the wrestlers boiled over with the fight after All Out. But since then, even as new locker room divisions spilling onto social media this week, Khan now says three particular wrestlers on the AEW roster have shown promise towards reigning in the company's increasingly embittered roster.
wrestlinginc.com
PCO Questions How Far Tony Khan Will Go With Chris Jericho As ROH World Champion
Former Ring of Honor World Champion PCO has reacted favorably to Chris Jericho's surprising ROH World title win, but he wonders how long his reign will last. Jericho challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH gold at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." With referee Aubrey Edwards distracted, Jericho nailed Castagnoli with a low blow, followed by the Judas Effect, to score the pinfall.
The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN SHOW In Philadelphia Sells Out, WWE Executives' Reaction To The Events
The Undertaker, Mark Calaway, will be hosting another 1 deadMAN SHOW on the night before WWE Extreme Rules, Friday, October 7, 2022, from the theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fightful has learned at the show in Philadelphia is sold out and Sean Ross Sapp reported on Twitter that...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Cannot Comment On Anything Involving CM Punk And The Elite
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan continues to stay mum on the situation involving CM Punk and The Elite. Punk stunned the wrestling world with his tirade during the post-All Out media scrum. Unprovoked, Punk launched into a rant on his former friend Colt Cabana and accused AEW EVPs of starting a rumor that he tried to get Cabana fired. He also hurled shots towards Hangman Page over "going into business for himself" during a promo in the buildup to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May.
