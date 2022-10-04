With AEW CEO Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor earlier this year, former ROH Champion Dalton Castle has been featured on AEW programming such as "Rampage" and their YouTube shows once in a while. Castle has held the ROH Championship for 197 days, defending it against talent such as Jay Lethal and Cody Rhodes. At the most recent ROH pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, Castle teamed with The Boys to defeat The Righteous, a group consisting of Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch, for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships, with this being the second time Castle and The Boys have held the titles. Despite being a champion in ROH, there have been reports swirling that stated Castle does not have a contract with AEW and while on "The Undisputed Podcast," Castle confirmed his AEW status.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO