ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY

Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason

With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Arizona State
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
NHL

The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks

Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List

As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
NHL
NJ.com

ESPN announces MLB Wild Card assignment for Yankees’ Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez, David Cone

It’s almost time for the postseason. A new setup for Wild Card spots will kick off the 2022 playoffs, and ESPN has announced who will be on the call for them. Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will call the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. David Cone will be a part of the commentary team working the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres vs. the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Jacques Plante
Person
Al Rollins
Person
Dryden Hunt
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Frank Vatrano
Person
Chuck Rayner
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster

What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Penguins host the Coyotes to start season

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Rangers alumni ring New York Stock Exchange opening bell

Lundqvist, Richter, Graves wave rally towels, sign wall. Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Richter and Adam Graves are ringing in the new hockey season in a special way. The New York Rangers alumni took a trip downtown to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Lundqvist waved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The New York Rangers#Mvp#The Vezina Trophy
Yardbarker

Radim Zohorna: Calgary’s Newest Flame

The Calgary Flames have definitely cooled down from the frantic movement of the early offseason, but General Manager Brad Treliving and co. are not done making moves. Smack dab in the middle of the NHL preseason, the team has snagged 26-year-old winger Radim Zohorna off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The six-foot-six, 220-pound native of Czechia has 25 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Penguins. However, he has spent most of his pro career in the Czech pro leagues and has also played 51 games with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the last two seasons. The left-handed shooter hails from Havlickuv, Czech Republic, a mere 7,787km from Calgary.
NHL
NHL

Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series

PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Raymond Ready to Break Out in Sophomore Season

The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was always going to be a monumental occasion for the Detroit Red Wings. As you may recall, the team bottomed out during the 2019-20 season which was (might I say mercifully) cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the only time since their rebuild began in 2017, the Red Wings entered the draft lottery with the best odds at winning the first overall selection in the draft. But, as was the running theme throughout that season, the Red Wings could not catch a break. Instead, they slid all the way down to the fourth pick in the draft, a pick that to this day still stands as the highest pick they have had throughout their rebuild.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy