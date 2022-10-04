Read full article on original website
Former Northeastern University employee arrested, accused of staging hoax explosion
FBI: Former Northeastern University employee arrested, accused of staging hoax explosion Jason Duhaime called 911 on the night of Sept. 13 to report he was injured after sharp objects flew out when he opened a plastic case. (NCD) Authorities on Tuesday arrested a former Northeastern University employee who claimed he...
Natale Cosenza awarded $8M after jury finds that Worcester detective fabricated evidence in conviction
A former Worcester man was awarded $8 million after a federal jury found Worcester police fabricated evidence that led to a wrongful conviction and 16 years of prison time. A federal jury awarded Natale Cosenza $8 million on Friday, Sept. 30, following a five-day trial in Worcester federal court.
Accused University of Arizona shooter makes his first appearance in court
The man accused of killing a University of Arizona professor, Murad Dervish, made his first appearance in court Thursday night.
