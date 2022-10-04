Columbia's Devine Street to add first Sully's Steamers location in area plus local bakery

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
franchising.com
Bojangles Unveils Remodel Project in Columbia, South Carolina
October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles announced today a plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
The Post and Courier
Once a funeral home, historic downtown Columbia house nearly ready for its next life
COLUMBIA — A house that has had an outsize role in several periods of Columbia's history almost is ready for a new one: as apartments and a café. The W.B. Smith Whaley House, downtown at the corner of Gervais and Pickens, has undergone major renovation after sitting vacant for more than a decade.
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Edgefield's wild turkey museum to close; collections headed to Missouri
The Winchester Museum in Edgefield has for decades celebrated the wild turkey and its preservation, but the collections there are soon to be packed up, shipped out and installed at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. The National Wild Turkey Federation, whose collection is at...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour
Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
The Post and Courier
Lexington County business groups back penny tax: 'It's needed desperately'
LEXINGTON — Four chamber of commerce groups in Lexington County are banding together to lead an initiative in favor of the penny tax, which voters will decide in November's election. Chambers in Lexington, Cayce West Columbia, Irmo and Batesburg-Leesville created the "Vote YES For Roads" initiative to sway voters...
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
The Post and Courier
Chicken, cookie places coming to join food ranks in Harbison; Starbucks gets a Vista site
COLUMBIA — Harbison is adding even more places to grab dinner and dessert, even as other restaurants are in the works along the big retail corridor in Columbia's northwest. Crumbl Cookies is adding a location in the Target-anchored shopping center along Harbison Boulevard, according to city building permits. That...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann announces 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia announced details for his campaign against breast cancer with the 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will be serving the community breakfast this Friday, October 7 at the Boyd Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and Mayor Rickenmann is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a prone stereotactic unit for Prisma Health.
coladaily.com
Restaurant Week, the tastiest time of the year begins Thursday
Restaurants across the Midlands are gearing up to greet and serve hundreds of new and current food lovers for an 11-day culinary celebration as Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6, through Oct. 16. Restaurant Week is the tastiest time of the year and an excellent opportunity for participants to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: Rack & Grill III offers opulent, all-American hamburgers
One way to find a good hamburger in our part of the world is to walk into a pool parlor. CSRA favorites include City Billiards in Aiken, Bruce's Bar & Grill in Warrenville, the Edgefield Pool Room, Atomic City Cafe in New Ellenton and the Sports Center in Augusta. Each serves its own notable version of the all-American burger.
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
The Post and Courier
At least 17 SC schools hit with hoax reports of shootings, disrupting learning statewide
A rash of reported shootings — all determined to be bogus — caused lockdowns and at least one evacuation Oct. 5 at schools across South Carolina, temporarily forcing thousands out of their classrooms. Authorities say the "swatting" calls targeted at least 17 schools in various counties, including Beaufort,...
South Carolina principal keeps his promise and goes skydiving after students hit fundraising goal
Daugherty said he's a man of his word, and this week, he kept a promise he made to students during the school's boosterthon fundraiser for the parent teacher organization.
Projects to upgrade Richland Mall and BullStreet District discussed at Richland County Council meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council made some major development moves at their regular meeting Tuesday, including adding more housing to Columbia's BullStreet District. "When you think about what's gone on at our BullStreet property, and just the opportunity to create living space for individuals, tremendous tax breaks, and a significant increase in quality of life for our community, it's just a great opportunity for all of us," Councilman Paul Livingston explained.
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
The Post and Courier
'Castle on Keowee' hits market in Seneca for $2.8M
SENECA — Near the southwest edge of Lake Keowee in Oconee County, some boats will slow or stop as they pass the castle. Sometimes riders snap pictures and others chatter about the stone house with an emerald green roof. The Seneca residence has become known as the “Castle on Keowee” — a 12,000-square-foot structure that sits on three lakefront lots.
Comments / 0