Ex-60 Minutes reporter Tracey Curro breaks her silence over 'distressing' assault charge - and how her years spent caring for her terminally ill father alongside her sister has 'divided extended family members'
A former 60 Minutes reporter has broken her silence after being charged with assault over a 'private family matter'. Tracey Curro, 59, was allegedly involved in an incident in North Queensland on August 19 which led to her being charged with common assault on Wednesday. 'It is distressing that a...
Woman to appear in court accused of pouring faeces over Captain Tom Moore statue
A woman is set to appear in court accused of pouring faeces over a memorial for Sir Captain Tom Moore.Madeleine Budd, 21, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in central London on Sunday.It comes after a video posted online showing human faeces being poured onto the life-sized statue of the World War Two veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire.Budd was charged with criminal damage by the Derbyshire Police on Monday.She is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.Sir Tom shot to national fame when he raised almost £33m for NHS charities during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden aged 100.He was later knighted by the Queen before he died with Covid-19 in February 2021.
Trial begins of man accused of raping government worker in Australia’s parliament
The trial of an Australian government employee accused of raping his colleague inside the country’s Parliament House in Canberra has begun.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by Bruce Lehrmann, who is the same age, in parliament on 23 March 2019 after a night out drinking with co-workers.The case sparked outrage in the country with Ms Higgins calling out former prime minister Scott Morrison for “victim blaming” and alleging Mr Morrison’s government had carried out unofficial briefings against her and her loved ones.The former prime minister had also apologised and said the incident “should not have happened”.Prosecutor...
Brittany Higgins felt 'trapped' during alleged rape in Australian parliament - court
An Australian former political staffer said she felt "trapped" and "not human" during an alleged rape inside Parliament House in Canberra. Prosecutors say Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted Brittany Higgins in March 2019 while she was drunk and asleep in the office of a government minister. Mr Lehrmann, 27, has pleaded...
Australian police make first arrest in Optus hack probe
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A police investigation of a cyberattack on an Australian telecommunications company in which the personal data of more than one third of Australia’s population was stolen has resulted in its first arrest, investigators said Thursday. Police launched Operation Hurricane in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau Investigation after Optus, Australia’s second-largest wireless carrier, lost the personal records of 9.8 million current and former customers on Sept. 21. The hacker dumped the records of 10,000 of those customers on the dark web last week as part of an attempt to extort $1 million from Optus, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., also known as Singtel. A 19-year-old Sydney man was arrested on Thursday and charged with using the dumped data in a text message blackmail scam, police said in a statement.
Teenager appears in court accused of killing ‘respected’ golfer in town centre
A teenager has appeared in court in Wales accused of killing a 43-year-old golfer.Morgan Wainewright, 19, has been charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas, who was found unconscious and with serious injuries in Monnow Street, Monmouth, early on the morning of 26 June.The keen golfer, who was from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital at the time but died days later - on 30 June - from his injuries.Mr Wainewright had been due to enter a plea at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday but the arraignment did not take place as he was unrepresented by a barrister due to...
Hillsborough disaster: Independent review held into pathology failings
An independent review examining failures in pathology at the original Hillsborough disaster inquests is under way, the Home Office has said. The review is considering what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. It was aimed at...
Kestutis Lekunas appears in court accused of Ross-on-Wye murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found badly injured in a Herefordshire street. The 39-year-old victim was discovered in Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye on Sunday morning and died at the scene. Kestutis Lekunas, 35, also of Bluebell Close, has also been charged with...
