Arizona Coyotes ranked with NHL’s worst goaltending tandem
The Arizona Coyotes allowed the third-most goals in the NHL last season. Arizona gave up a total of 309, which averaged out to a 3.77-per-game clip. Those metrics only bested the Detroit Red Wings’ 310 (3.78) and Montreal Canadiens’ 317 (3.87). ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Tuesday deemed the...
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
Lightning roster continues to take shape as opener nears
BRANDON — The Lightning team that took the ice for practice Tuesday morning at TGH IcePlex looked very much like the one that could make up the team’s opening-night roster when the regular season begins a week from now in New York against the Rangers. The camp roster...
When it comes to the regular season, the Lightning have no panic button
BRANDON — He walks into a cramped conference room and immediately chooses the seat across from the window. Not much really to see, just a parking lot with some trees in the distance. But this is what Jon Cooper does. He looks beyond. Beyond the window, beyond the day,...
Angels let retiring player serve as manager for final game of season
The Los Angeles Angels gave Kurt Suzuki a nice sendoff to end his career. The Angels let Suzuki start Tuesday night’s 161st game of the season at catcher. He caught one pitch and then exited to a standing ovation as part of a ceremonial exit. Then on Wednesday, which...
MLB・
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
NBC Sports
Emotional Eckersley on leaving Sox booth: 'This is my home'
When the Boston Red Sox' season comes to an end on Wednesday, so will Dennis Eckersley''s career in the NESN broadcast booth. The Baseball Hall of Famer and eccentric TV analyst announced in August that he will retire as a broadcaster at the end of the 2022 MLB season. During the penultimate Red Sox game of the year on Tuesday, Eckersley was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his time in Boston.
Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev exits exhibition game against Panthers
Regardless of the score, the biggest success of a preseason game is coming out of it healthy, and the Lightning had a scare in Thursday’s exhibition game against the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev did not play a shift in the second period. There was no immediate update on...
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
NHL
OTT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (0-4-1) enter the closing stretch of their preseason on Tuesday with the first of three consecutive games against Ottawa (1-4-0) to wrap up training camp. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are winless in exhibition action this fall and...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Reacting to Jason Robertson's four-year deal
Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika break down the news of Jason Robertson's new contract while also evaluating the preseason and progress under new head coach Pete DeBoer. Podman Rush, the official podcast of the Dallas Stars, is available for download on Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.
NHL
Mailloux agrees to three-year, entry-level contract with Canadiens
Defenseman, who was convicted of criminal charge in Sweden, was selected in first round of 2021 Draft. Logan Mailloux agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The 19-year-old defenseman, who was selected by Montreal in the first round (No. 31) of the 2021 NHL Draft,...
NHL
Roster a juggling act for DeBoer, Stars as preseason winds down
The balance between getting his team ready for the season and sorting out players on the bubble is a challenge for Dallas' coach. FRISCO, Texas -- The balance between getting his team ready and sorting out the players who are on the bubble between the NHL and AHL is a challenging one for new Stars coach Pete DeBoer.
Sadly the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to open the MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians will unfortunately match up with the Tampa Bay Rays to open the playoffs. The playoff bracket has been set for the Cleveland Guardians and they will face the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game set starting Friday. All three games will be played in Cleveland at Progressive Field and it will see two similarly built, and run ballclubs colliding in a playoff series that should have been for the American League Championship.
NHL
Devils Announce 2022-23 Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE
NEWARK, NJ (October 5, 2022) - The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2022-23 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. The list of theme nights includes the Home Opener presented by Citizens, 2003 Championship 20th Anniversary Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Mascot Madness Kids Day, Youth Hockey Day and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.
NHL
Devils Make Seven Roster Moves | NEWS
The New Jersey Devils made several roster moves Tuesday, involving seven players. Three players - forwards Jack Dugan and Zach Senyshyn and defenseman Michael Vukojevic - were assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League. Meanwhile, four other players - forward Joseph Gambardella and defensemen Jeremy Groleau, Robbie Russo and...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2022
Golden Knights to face Coyotes in final home preseason game. The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their first game of the week as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki
Predators defenseman discusses sightseeing in Prague with his father. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com as the Nashville Predators travel in Europe this week. The Predators defeated SC Bern 4-3 in an exhibition at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They open the regular season against the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday and Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSO, NBCSCA) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
