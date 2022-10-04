ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Bell Gives Glimpse at Unique Date Night With Dax Shepard in New Video

By Marisa Losciale
 2 days ago
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, are quite an adventurous couple.

The actress offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a unique date night the pair recently had with a video she posted on Monday via Instagram.

In the video, Bell can be seen in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle driven by Shepard while "Once In a Lifetime" by the Talking Heads plays over the video. But given her harness–not seatbelt–and the fast rate of speed at which the objects seen through the window pass by, the two are not inside your average set of wheels.

"If you’re not wearing a five point [sic] harness… is it even really a date?" the 42-year-old questioned in the caption.

Bell's followers quickly chimed in with their opinion of her so-called "date night."

Fellow actress Lake Bell praised her pal, "Amen sister."

"I’m not sure now," Chelsea Handler jokingly replied to the question Bell posed in her caption.

While the couples' friends gushed over the two, some fans weren't so quick to let Shepard, 47, off the hook for noticeably not wearing his seatbelt–or in this case, a five-point harness.

"Please tell dad he needs his seatbelt on! 🙏🏽🤪🤣," one wrote in hopes that bringing up the couple's children would inspire future on-the-road safety measures.

"Where's his harness though?? Gotta match!!😂❤️," examined another.

"according to him it’s not [a date] lol," another quipped in response to Shepard's lack of safety measures.

While it's unclear where the two stars were headed—or if they even had a destination in mind—fans were certain to make sure that the actress knew the only thing her followers cared about was whether or not her husband ever put his seatbelt on.

Safety first!

RELATED PEOPLE
