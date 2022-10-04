The 2022 season was a breakout campaign for the Baltimore Orioles as a whole. That is especially the case with Dean Kremer. He had just one win in 17 appearances over parts of two seasons, a solid minor league arm who looked as though he would possibly be a back of the rotation starter in the majors. That changed this season as he finally found success, transforming into the type of pitcher that could make a be a solid addition to a contending rotation.

