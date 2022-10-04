ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Dean Kremer heading to big stage in WBC

The 2022 season was a breakout campaign for the Baltimore Orioles as a whole. That is especially the case with Dean Kremer. He had just one win in 17 appearances over parts of two seasons, a solid minor league arm who looked as though he would possibly be a back of the rotation starter in the majors. That changed this season as he finally found success, transforming into the type of pitcher that could make a be a solid addition to a contending rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Baseball Glance

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Wednesday’s Games. Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3. Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2. N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2.
MLB
WTOP

David Ross, Chicago Cubs hope to build on strong 2nd half

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner had a solid all-around season. Christopher Morel made a successful big league debut. Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson had breakthrough performances on the mound. At the end of another long year, the Chicago Cubs felt they were moving in the right direction. “We’ve made...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Brewers fail to reach playoffs as fade follows Hader trade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After racing to their best 50-game start ever, the Milwaukee Brewers believed they could win their first pennant since 1982 and perhaps earn the World Series title that’s eluded them. They instead failed to reach the postseason entirely. A team that started out 32-18 went...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTOP

Rockies turn in 4th straight losing year after losing Bryant

DENVER (AP) — Fifteen years ago, “Rocktober” was in full swing, with Todd Helton, Troy Tulowitzki and the rest of the Colorado Rockies marching toward their one and only World Series appearance. Since then, Colorado’s made only three postseason appearances, and none over the last four years....
DENVER, CO
WTOP

D-backs aren’t good yet, but trending in that direction

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks were a dreadful baseball team in 2021, losing 110 games. Fast forward one year later, and they were simply below average. It doesn’t seem like much, but that 22-win improvement represents a huge step forward for the D-backs, who just finished a 74-88 season on Wednesday but have many reasons for optimism.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTOP

Royals begin manager search as Picollo charts new course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo wasted no time putting his thumb print on the Kansas City Royals, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred just hours after the end of another dismal season. Now, the pressure is on Picollo to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102;...
BOSTON, MA
WBAL Radio

Orioles' home attendance in 2022 among lowest in MLB

Despite being competitive during the season, the Baltimore Orioles had one of the lowest home attendance crowds in 2022. Not including Wednesday's season-ending doubleheader, Baseball Reference said the Orioles had just over 1.3 million fans attend home games this season. That works out to an average of just over 17,000 per game.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion, the latest blow to New England’s depth. The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.
NFL
WTOP

Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets gathered for offseason workouts in April. To become a winning franchise, he told them, they need to first start winning their games in the AFC East. That’s no small task...
NFL
WTOP

Brady, Bucs look to end 2-game skid against improved Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin looks at the Atlanta Falcons and doesn’t see the same NFC South rival the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their way with lately. “I think one of the biggest things is that they’re playing with a lot of momentum right now. They won two straight and … they’ve got a lot of talented young guys that are hungry,” Godwin said, looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB

